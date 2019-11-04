How Much Are ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. (BME:ENC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. (BME:ENC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ENCE Energía y Celulosa

Executive Chairman & President Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €1.7m worth of shares at a price of €4.20 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than €3.71 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While ENCE Energía y Celulosa insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ENCE Energía y Celulosa Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, ENCE Energía y Celulosa insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Director José Guillermo Zubia Guinea paid €101k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does ENCE Energía y Celulosa Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that ENCE Energía y Celulosa insiders own about €6.9m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ENCE Energía y Celulosa Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that ENCE Energía y Celulosa insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.