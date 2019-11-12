How Much Of ENENSYS Technologies SA (EPA:ALNN6) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in ENENSYS Technologies SA (EPA:ALNN6) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

ENENSYS Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €5.6m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ALNN6.

ENXTPA:ALNN6 Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ENENSYS Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that ENENSYS Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.1% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ENENSYS Technologies's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:ALNN6 Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ENENSYS Technologies. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of ENENSYS Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ENENSYS Technologies SA. Insiders have a €2.4m stake in this €5.6m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.