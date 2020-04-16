How Much is Enterprise Group, Inc.'s (TSE:E) CEO Getting Paid?

Len Jaroszuk became the CEO of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) in 2004. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Len Jaroszuk's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Enterprise Group, Inc. is worth CA$6.6m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$1.2m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$646k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$282m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$220k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Enterprise Group. On an industry level, roughly 54% of total compensation represents salary and 46% is other remuneration. Enterprise Group is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

As you can see, Len Jaroszuk is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Enterprise Group, Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Enterprise Group has changed from year to year.

TSX:E CEO Compensation April 16th 2020 More

Is Enterprise Group, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Enterprise Group, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 21% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 4.7%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Enterprise Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 59% over three years, some Enterprise Group, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Enterprise Group, Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering positive per-share earnings movement, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for Enterprise Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.