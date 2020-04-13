How Much is EVZ Limited's (ASX:EVZ) CEO Getting Paid?

Scott Farthing has been the CEO of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) since 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for EVZ

How Does Scott Farthing's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that EVZ Limited has a market cap of AU$7.1m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$418k for the year to June 2019. Notably, the salary of AU$398k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$315m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$390k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of EVZ. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 71% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 29% of the pie. EVZ has gone down a largely traditional route, paying Scott Farthing a high salary, giving it preference as a compensation method to non-salary benefits.

So Scott Farthing is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at EVZ has changed from year to year.

ASX:EVZ CEO Compensation April 13th 2020 More

Is EVZ Limited Growing?

Over the last three years EVZ Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 14% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 7.9% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has EVZ Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 29%, EVZ Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Scott Farthing is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Most would consider it prudent for the company to hold off any CEO pay rise until performance improves. On another note, EVZ has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Important note: EVZ may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.