How much can you expect to pay at the pump in Pennsylvania? See gas prices by county

With average gas prices already above $4 per gallon across the Keystone State, Pennsylvania drivers can expect to pay even more at the pump after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports Tuesday.

AAA reported the average price per gallon in Centre County Tuesday was $4.23, breaking record prices set in 2008. Several eastern Pennsylvania counties were at or higher than $4.40.

So what’s driving the recent surge in Pennsylvania and across the country? Mounting pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ban Russian energy imports following the invasion of Ukraine. Growing bipartisan support in Congress prompted President Joe Biden to take that step Tuesday, and even though the U.S. isn’t the biggest importer of Russian oil and natural gas, Americans will feel it at the pump in the coming days.

Where can I find the cheapest gas in Centre County?

GasBuddy has a real-time, crowd-sourced map tracking local gas prices that can be used to pinpoint a station near you.

You can still buy gas for $3.99 per gallon at the Quick Fuel on Atherton Street, making it the cheapest place in State College for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.

How much can I expect to pay for gas in Pennsylvania?

You can see how your county compares to others throughout the state at the map below.