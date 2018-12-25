How Much Are Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Extendicare

Chairman of the Board Alan Torrie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$96k worth of shares at a price of CA$6.40 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$349k for 49.90k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Extendicare insiders. The average buy price was around CA$6.99. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is CA$5.97. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Extendicare Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Extendicare insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. In total, insiders bought CA$255k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Extendicare

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Extendicare insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about CA$4.8m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Extendicare Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Extendicare insiders are expecting a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.