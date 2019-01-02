How Much Of Falck Renewables S.p.A. (BIT:FKR) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Falck Renewables S.p.A. (BIT:FKR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €678m, Falck Renewables is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about FKR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Falck Renewables?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Falck Renewables does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.1% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Falck Renewables’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Falck Renewables. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Falck Renewables

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.