How Much Is Fed’s Lael Brainard Worth Upon Being Appointed Biden’s Top Economic Adviser?

President Joe Biden is set to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as top economic advisor. Replacing National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Brainard will be a key decision maker in the administration’s economic policy and legislative agenda as it relates to finance and spending.

But what do Brainard’s own finances look like? What is her net worth?

Lael Brainard’s Net Worth

Market Realist lists Brainard’s net worth at $2 million. According to Federal Reserve website, the Vice Chair made $183,100 in 2019.

Prior to joining the Federal Reserve Board of Governors as the only Democrat on the board in 2014, Brainard worked as undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury. The average salary for a Department of Treasury worker in 2015 was $106,712, according to FederalPay.org. Since undersecretary is a higher position, Brainard possibly took home more for her role.

Brainard grew up in West Germany in her early years until she moved to Poland with her family prior to Germany’s reunification. She graduated from Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts and then received her master’s and PhD in economics from Harvard.

