How Much is Fenix Outdoor International AG's (STO:FOI B) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2002 Martin Nordin was appointed CEO of Fenix Outdoor International AG (STO:FOI B). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Martin Nordin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Fenix Outdoor International AG has a market cap of kr13b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €755k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €433k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €901m to €2.9b. The median total CEO compensation was €737k.

So Martin Nordin is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Fenix Outdoor International has changed over time.

Is Fenix Outdoor International AG Growing?

Fenix Outdoor International AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 18% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 5.2% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Fenix Outdoor International AG Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 86%, over three years, would leave most Fenix Outdoor International AG shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Martin Nordin is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Fenix Outdoor International.

