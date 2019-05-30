How Much Fiber Should I Be Eating to Feel Regular?

You’ve surely heard all about fiber and its many virtues. For starters, we know that eating lots of fiber-filled foods is associated with a regular pooping schedule, but it's also associated with improved heart health, feeling full and satisfied after meals, and keeping your blood sugar stable. But how much should you actually be eating—especially if your main goal is to go to the bathroom regularly? Here’s the deal on how much fiber you actually need to be eating.

What fiber does

Dietary fiber is a kind of carb found in plant foods, including whole grains (like oats, barley, and whole wheat pasta), legumes (lentils, beans), nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables. Its structure makes it difficult for our digestive systems to break down, so it largely passes on through, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explains.

There are two types of fiber: soluble, which dissolves in water to create a gelish substance, and insoluble, which doesn’t break down at all. Certain foods might be higher in one or the other, but most plant foods usually contain some of both.

We need fiber in our diets for a few reasons. First and foremost is the pooping aspect, obviously. “Adequate fiber intake is very important for regular bowel movements and digestive health,” Christine Lee, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic, tells SELF.

Insoluble fiber is especially critical in this regard. It helps add bulk to your stool, and accelerates the movement of food through the digestive system to prevent you from getting backed up, according to the FDA. The result? Softer stools and more consistent bowel movements, Dr. Lee says.

Soluble fiber actually has the opposite effect: It slows down digestion, which prevents all of the food you eat from being broken down and excreted too rapidly. That’s why you generally want both, so they can sort of balance each other out and keep things regular.

Fiber is beneficial in other ways, too. It helps regulate the levels of your LDL cholesterol and blood sugar, per the FDA, and it can help increase feelings of fullness for longer after a meal.

How much fiber you need

Now, the answer you’re here for. The Dietary Guidelines correlate your optimal fiber intake with your caloric intake. They say people should get about 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories in their diet. In general, fiber recommendations also vary according to age and sex—for example, the recommendation is highest for men in their 20s, because the number is based off projected caloric intake.

Now, remember that the Dietary Guidelines are just that: guidelines, not rules. Your daily caloric intake isn’t necessarily that cookie-cutter average 2,000 calories per day—we all have different nutritional needs and ways of eating that work for us. At the end of the day, we’re all a little different, and so are our fiber needs, Dr. Lee says, for a variety of reasons. Some of this is just individual variation. Your gut might be more or less sensitive to fiber than other people’s, Dr. Lee says. Or maybe you just feel better eating a bit more or less than recommended, for reasons only your gut knows.

There are also lifestyle factors that can affect your fiber requirements in the short or long term. One is your activity level, because exercise can help move digestion along. So an athlete might need to eat less fiber to be regular than someone who doesn’t work out much, Dr. Lee says. Another one is stress, Dr. Lee says, which can cause diarrhea in many people and constipation in others because the digestive system and the brain communicate with each other, as SELF previously reported.

And there are some medical factors to consider. Having any kind of GI condition can definitely affect your ideal fiber intake in either direction, Dr. Lee says. That includes Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and diverticulosis or diverticulitis. This is extremely variable across conditions, people, and the course of illness, so it’s really important for anyone with a digestive issue to talk to their doctor about how it might impact their fiber needs, Dr. Lee says. For instance, people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may find that fiber helps decrease symptoms like bloating, pain, and diarrhea, according to the Cleveland Clinic, while certain fibrous foods like fruit, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts can actually cause bloating and gas.