How Much Is Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) CEO Getting Paid?

The CEO of Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) is Jason Sayers, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Jason Sayers Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Filta Group Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£28m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£215k over the year to December 2019. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£189.2k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£150m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was UK£242k. From this we gather that Jason Sayers is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Jason Sayers also holds UK£3.5m worth of Filta Group Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£189k UK£197k 88% Other UK£26k UK£25k 12% Total Compensation UK£215k UK£222k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 56% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 44% of the pie. According to our research, Filta Group Holdings has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Filta Group Holdings plc's Growth

Over the last three years, Filta Group Holdings plc has shrunk its earnings per share by 46% per year. Its revenue is up 5.8% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Filta Group Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 44% over three years, some Filta Group Holdings plc investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, Filta Group Holdings pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Meanwhile, EPS growth and shareholder returns have been in the red for the last three years. It's tough to call out the compensation as inappropriate, but shareholders might not favor a raise before company performance improves.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Filta Group Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

