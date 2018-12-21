How Much Are Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Food Empire Holdings

Group CEO & Executive Director Sudeep Nair made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.4m worth of shares at a price of S$0.70 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 4.30m shares for a total of S$2.9m. In total, Food Empire Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about S$0.68. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of S$0.52 attractive. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SGX:F03 Insider Trading December 21st 18 More

Insider Ownership of Food Empire Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Food Empire Holdings insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about S$112m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Food Empire Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Food Empire Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Food Empire Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Food Empire Holdings.

