How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Lisa
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com
Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump’s net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019.

See: All the Ways the Trumps Have Made Money Over the Past 20 Years

The dip in Trump’s overall net worth is largely due to the coronavirus and the impact it has had on industries in which he holds his biggest assets. Values for office buildings and hotels have plummeted. His properties in Washington, D.C. and Chicago appear to be underwater, while Doral, his golf resort in Miami, has lost 80% of its value in a year, Forbes reported. Still, he has some very valuable assets, including garages in New York City, the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and three nearby homes.

A businessman and former reality television star, Trump’s path to wealth was very different than that of your typical politician. Read on for a better understanding of how Trump built his fortune.

Donald Trump Net Worth: $2.5 Billion

When he was sworn into his presidency, he was the oldest person to be sworn in — he was 70 years, 220 days old on Jan. 20, 2017. (That title now belongs to Biden, who was 78 when he was sworn in). Trump beat out a number of contenders to become the Republican nominee for the 2016 presidential election. He went on to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. His term ended on Jan. 20, when President Joe Biden began his term as the 46th president.

Trump was born into a wealthy family and inherited about $40 million from his late father, real estate developer Fred Trump. In 1971, Donald Trump became head of what would later be known as The Trump Organization.

Trump’s earnings and title have since helped him develop more than 500 companies. The business mogul has his stake in luxury golf courses, skyscrapers, television shows, casinos, books, merchandise and more.

See: Trump’s 14 Most Questionable Campaign Expenses

Donald Trump’s Businesses

The only thing bigger than Trump’s personality is his business acumen. He landed a deal with Hyatt, the city of New York and the unprofitable Commodore Hotel beside the Grand Central Station, earning the right to renovate and rebrand the ailing hotel into the Grand Hyatt. In 1980, that hotel became an instant success, making Trump one of the best-known real estate developers in the area.

In 1984, Trump completed construction on the 68-story Trump Tower, which serves as headquarters for The Trump Organization to this day. The building includes a 60-foot waterfall and, on opening day, had five levels of retail stores and restaurants.

Trump has owned a slew of successful businesses and properties, among them Trump Place, a luxury residential community spanning 92 acres. The Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago has a hotel, condos and numerous restaurants and shops. The success of Wollman Rink, a Central Park staple, is arguably credited to Trump.

However, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, New York City announced that it was severing its business ties with Trump. On Jan. 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would be terminating three contracts with The Trump Organization that would cease its operations of a carousel in Manhattan’s Central Park, skating rinks and a golf course in the Bronx, Reuters reported.

Learn: These Are All the States With Trump Properties and Businesses

Donald Trump’s Failed Businesses

Donald Trump has major business wins to his name, but he also has some big losses.

In 1988, Trump spent $365 million on a fleet of Boeing 727s, as well as landing facilities in Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. He also bought the rights to paint his name on a plane. His attempt to build a luxury flying experience under the Trump Shuttle name failed, however, and the company was decommissioned.

In 1990, the banks that backed Trump’s investments provided him with a $65 million bailout in new loans and credit. Trump’s famous Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, went bankrupt in 1991, and Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts went bankrupt in 2004. In 2009, the same company — now called Trump Entertainment Resorts — filed for bankruptcy again.

One of Trump’s highest-profile business failures is Trump University. The unaccredited online college was launched in 2005 and closed down in 2010. Three Trump University lawsuits plagued his first presidential campaign, alleging that Trump University was a scam that cost students tens of thousands of dollars. Trump settled the lawsuits for $25 million, though he did not admit any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump’s Wife and Family

Donald Trump has been married three times. He was with his first wife, Ivana, from 1977 to 1992. The couple had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The three eldest Trump children — along with Ivanka’s husband, real estate investor and developer Jared Kushner — were highly involved in their father’s presidency.

Trump married Marla Maples in December 1993, two months after Maples gave birth to their daughter, Tiffany. The couple divorced in 1999.

Trump has been married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, since 2005. Melania is the mother of Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Look: The Wealthiest Presidential Children

Donald Trump’s Lifestyle

Donald Trump sometimes lives in a three-floor penthouse in Trump Tower with his wife, Melania, and son Barron. The luxuries the family enjoys at Trump Tower include an indoor fountain and a door encrusted with diamonds and gold, Business Insider reported.

Among Trump’s other notable properties is Mar-a-Lago, where he spent 25 of his first 100 days in office. He moved back to the estate after his term as president ended, CNN reported. The luxury club is worth $180 million, according to Forbes, and sits on 17 acres of valuable South Florida land. Trump bought the estate — which boasts 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces and three bomb shelters — for the bargain price of $10 million in 1985.

Before having access to Air Force One, Trump shuttled between campaign stops in his $100 million Boeing 757 adorned with gold seatbelts. His fleet of luxury vehicles includes a Rolls Royce, an electric blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

More From GOBankingRates

Taylor Bell and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

    President Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million. Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." His salary as vice president was $230,700. With decades of political experience behind...

  • How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

    On Jan. 20, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman of color elected vice president alongside President Joe Biden. Roughly 191,500 U.S. flags covered the National Mall, representing the people...

  • FBI Uncovers Contact Between Trump White House and Proud Boys Before Capitol Attack

    The bureau is also looking into members of Congress who communicated with rioters

  • NFL Draft Profile: Alabama RB Damien Harris

    Check out the highlights and the numbers from Alabama running back Damien Harris as we head towards the 2019 NFL Draft.

  • Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro

    Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro, and is limiting sales to one configuration 'while supplies last.'

  • Senators Warren, Sanders Unveil Ultra-Millionaire Tax

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats unveiled the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act yesterday, aiming to create a fairer economy and capture "a portion of the tremendous windfall...

  • Refresh Your Sanctuary With These Home Deals On Dyson, Sealy, All-Clad, & More

    If home is truly where the heart is, then what you put inside of it is pretty important. Whether you believe in a minimalist, all-white counter-top, and less-is-more approach to decor or love a splash of color in every over-embellished room, the internet has what you need. And with spring on the horizon, all kinds of top-notch online home good sales are already coming our way. We found extra chill Sealy mattresses, hi-tech Dyson vacuums, organic Pact sheets, and more household essentials on the web for up to 60% off. It’s time for a refreshing spring renewal home makeover and we’ve got the discounted goods to make it chic, but budget-friendly. Flip through the upcoming super sale slides and get a taste of all the most worth-it buys you need for your spring 2021 sanctuary. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Cocoon By SealyBest Deals On: MattressesSale: Save 35% + free pillows and sheets on the Chill MattressDates: Now - 3/8Everyone is literally sleeping on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses — in a good way. Right now, the bestselling and top-rate Chill Mattress is up 35% off and is packaged with bedding to boot. Cool sleepers say: “I was unsure how to go about choosing a mattress online and I read so many different blogs and reviews and landed on this one because of the chill feature and many good reviews. I live in Hawaii so I wanted something that was medium soft that wouldn't be too hot — Cocoon delivered this spot on. I love how soft it is without making you sink too much and feel like your suffocating. I have a bad hip so it is always challenging to find a mattress that doesn’t make me hurt after sleeping on my side. This mattress supports me with comfort and I can honestly say after 60-ish days I have never woken up with a sore hip, neck, or back! I love this mattress!”Shop Cocoon by SealyCocoon Chill Mattress, $, available at SealyDysonBest Deals On: VacuumsSale: Save up to 60% select refurbished Dyson vacuum technology at Nordstrom RackDates: Now - Limited TimeFor a limited time, the latest Dyson technology is more than half off at Nordstrom Rack. Dyson products receive rave reviews for a reason: this state-of-the-art machinery sweeps up crumbs at 125,000 rpm and leaves homes free of fine dust. According to customers, it’s truly a worthwhile investment. Shop DysonDyson V6 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum - Refurbished, $, available at Nordstrom RackWayfairBest Deals On: Office FurnitureSale: Office furniture up to 50% offDates: Now - 3/7For the next two days, we can score, desks, task chairs, standing desk converters, and more home office essentials for up to 50% off at Wayfair’s Office Closeout Sale. If you’re looking for something comfy yet chic for your back, check out the top-rated Foundstone swivel chair. Reviewers say:“Love this chair! It’s really easy to put together and it’s so comfortable! I was worried about buying the white because we wear jeans often and you just never know, but so far so good!”Shop WayfairFoundstone Katrina Task Chair, $, available at WayfairJoss & MainBest Deals On: Living Room FurnitureSale: Steep discounts on select living room furnitureDates: Now - Limited timeHome decor is one of the biggest highlights of Joss & Main, but today we’ve got our eyes on comfy discount couches, coffee tables, and more furniture finds. If you’re looking to snazz up your space, take a cruise through this clearance section — Joss & Main never fails to make cheap look chic. Shop Joss & MainJoss & Main Meagan 60" Rolled Arm Loveseat, $, available at Joss & MainSur La TableBest Deals On: CookwareSale: Select kitchen essentials up to 50% offDates: While supplies lastWe could spend hours sifting through Sur La Table's treasure trove of discounted kitchen essentials — and we will. But if you’re looking to strike gold fast, head straight on over to this All-Clad pan set that is currently 38% off.Shop Sur La tableAll Clad All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets, $, available at Sur La TableSociety6Best Deals On: Bath AccessoriesSale: 30% off bed & bath, home decor, and officeDates: Now - Limited timeAt Society6, every purchase pays an artist, and right now, every purchase can save you some dollars. Shop the retailer’s artsy collection of shower curtains, bath rugs, decorative towels, and more for a refreshed springtime bathroom.Shop Society6 MoonlightPrint Sunny Hill Shower Curtain, $, available at Society6Bed Bath & BeyondBest Deals On: Coffee MakersSale: Save up to 20% on coffee makersDates: Now - Limited TimeAlthough it's been a full year since the TikTok coffee boom hit the internet, caffeine is still a trending topic. Right now, Keurigs are up to 20% off at Bed Bath & Beyond and ready to save you money on your daily latte. Coffee lovers say: “While the machine is mostly made of plastic, it does a decent job of making lattes! The milk frother on the right side works well at the same time that espresso shots are made. You also have the option to make a standard cup of coffee as well. It satisfies everyone when my family or other company comes over to visit.”Shop Bed Bath & BeyondKeurig Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Maker, $, available at Bed Bath & BeyondPactBest Deals On: BeddingSale: Select bedding up to 30% offDates: Now - Limited timeThe organic cotton connoisseurs over at Pact just shaved 30% off bedding prices. Now is the time to score the bestselling (and Refinery29-vetted) Room Service Sheet Set for a cozy and ethically-sourced night’s sleep. Reviewers say:“Love these. So impressed with the feel (look forward to getting in between them every night), the beautiful color, and the generous size of the top sheet. Best sheets I’ve owned.”Shop PactPACT Room Service Sheet Set, $, available at PACTNordstrom RackBest Deals On: Home DecorSale: Willow Row and Fine Line Faces artwork up to 60% off Dates: Now - 3/11Spring is on its way, and for many that means it’s time for a fresh home makeover. Right now, wall art of all aesthetics is on super sale over at Nordstrom Rack and selling fast. Check out Willow Row’s collection of prints, vases, decorative planter sets, and more spring accents. Shop Nordstrom RackWillow Row Pink Wood Contemporary Wall Art - Set of 2, $, available at Nordstrom RackSoil & ClayBest Deals On: HouseplantsSale: Select houseplant up to 50% offDates: Now - Limited timeIf the thought of keeping a houseplant alive during a freezing winter gave you chills, now is the perfect time to adopt a new plant baby. Over at Soil & Clay, beginner-friendly houseplants are up to 50% off and waiting for new homes. Take a look at this stunning collection while the deals are still sprouting. Shop Soil & ClaySoil And Clay Pilea Peperomia (Chinese Money Plant), $, available at Soil And ClayLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Wayfair & Its Sister Site Best Home Deals 2021Does The Internet’s Trendiest Pan Deliver?30 Work From Home Gifts They'll Love

  • Senate Finally Passes Biden’s $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

    President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan finally passed the Senate today after a marathon amendments session, known as a vote-o-rama, and several last-minute changes to the bill. The bill...

  • Why Warren’s Wealth Tax Could Be Good for Investors

    A modest recurring fee paid by the ultrarich to the government would incentivize stewards of large fortunes to look for high-returing investments, create a market in shares of privately held companies, and improve the data available to investors

  • Arizona Department of Education tells parents their toddlers can be racist

    City Journal contributing editor Chris Rufo reacts to the 'woke' onslaught in the education system

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Queen warns we must keep in touch with family to 'transcend division' in Commonwealth Day message

    The Queen has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division” in her annual Commonwealth Day message. Her Majesty, 94, focused on a message of unity, describing how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic had created a “deeper appreciation” of the need to connect to others. It came as the world awaited the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, as the Royal family braced itself for the damaging fallout. The Queen will not watch the controversial interview, which is being broadcast by CBS in the US at 1am UK time, but will receive a full breakfast briefing from aides in the morning. The audio message celebrated collaboration, but it stood in contrast to the troubles facing the monarch's family. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is expected to claim she felt silenced by "The Firm" and unprotected. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in a special BBC One programme to mark Commonwealth Day, broadcast on the BBC on Sunday just hours before the two-hour Oprah television special. The Queen used her annual message, below, to highlight the “friendship, spirit of unity and achievements” around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • Prominent Georgia family sued their local grocery clerk after she made claims on Facebook about their role in the Capitol riots, report says

    Katheryn and Thelma Cagle have been credited with organizing busloads of Georgians that headed to the US Capitol on January 6, reported the Washington Post.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • Security beefed up at Trump Tower as ex-president plans first visit to New York since leaving office

    Security is being stepped up outside Trump Tower in New York ahead of the former president's first visit to the city since leaving the White House. Donald Trump was expected to arrive in Manhattan on Sunday night having moved to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in January. Speculation was fuelled by reports of police planning to augment security outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the building where he launched his bid for the presidency in 2015. The area has been the scene of anti-Trump protests in recent years, and tension has been raised by the January 6 Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to overturn the result of last year's presidential election.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married to Riko Shibata after spending most of the pandemic apart. Here's a timeline of the relationship.

    They wed at the Wynn Las Vegas on February 16, a date chosen to honor Cage's late father, August Coppola's birthday.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • People threaten to call ICE on Texas Mexican restaurant that kept mask rule, it says

    “It’s just heartbreaking.”