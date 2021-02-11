How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Olya
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evan Vucci/AP/REX / Shutterstock.com
Evan Vucci/AP/REX / Shutterstock.com

Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he’s still getting benefits courtesy of your taxpayer dollars. Here’s a look at the post-presidential perks taxpayers foot the bill for — plus, other ways Trump is still costing American taxpayers.

Find Out: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

An Annual Pension of Over $200,000

The Former Presidents Act of 1958, which provides several benefits and perks that are available to presidents after they leave office, entitles former presidents to an annual pension equal to the pay for a cabinet secretary, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. In 2021, that amounts to $221,400.

Learn More: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Office Space and Staffing

Starting six months after a president leaves office, the General Services Administration (GSA) provides funding to establish, furnish and staff an official office anywhere in the country. Trump will be allotted $96,000 a year for staffing costs, WCNC Charlotte reported.

In the News: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Trump has established his office in Florida, though it’s unclear how much it will end up costing taxpayers. For perspective on how much office rent typically costs taxpayers, former President Bill Clinton’s rent in New York is about $429,000 and former President George W. Bush’s Texas office space costs taxpayers $434,000 a year.

Travel Expenses

The former president can be reimbursed for up to $1 million in costs for security and official travel each year.

Did You Know: How D.C. Turned Biden’s Team into Millionaires

Secret Service Protection

Former presidents and their spouses are eligible for lifetime protection from the Secret Service, though the related costs are classified, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. The protection also applies to a former president’s children until they are 16, Business Insider reported, so security for Barron Trump would be provided until he is that age.

Looking Ahead: How Biden’s First 100 Days Could Impact the Economy

Just before leaving office, Trump extended post-presidency Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses, as well as three key officials, for six months following his White House exit, The Washington Post reported. The added security perk for the Trump family is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Other Miscellaneous Expenses

Taxpayers foot the bill for a number of other miscellaneous expenses related to a former president’s official business, including phone bills, mail, satellite TV packages and office supplies, WCNC Charlotte reported.

Two Sides: 4 Reasons People Should Be Happy With Trump’s Impact on Taxes | 4 Reasons People Should Not Be Happy With Trump’s Impact on Taxes

It’s worth noting that if Trump is impeached, he may lose any or all of these perks listed above.

Trump’s Claims of Election Fraud Have Cost Taxpayers Over Half a Billion Dollars — And Counting

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s falsehoods about the November 2020 election have left taxpayers with a large and growing bill that totals $519 million as of Feb. 6. That number accounts for the legal fees prompted by dozens of lawsuits, heightened security in response to death threats against poll workers and repairs needed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. More than $480 million of the total cost is attributable to estimated expenses for the deployment of National Guard troops on the streets of Washington, D.C. through mid-March following the Capitol attack.

Read: How Investors Need To Prepare Now for the First Year of the Biden Administration

The official costs of Trump’s election fraud claims are still being tallied and may never be fully known, The Washington Post reported.

More From GOBankingRates:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

Latest Stories

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to dangerLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Late night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licenced from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. So far the federal government has ordered 10 million COVAXIN doses and 21 million AstraZeneca shots, locally made by the Serum Institute of India for low- and middle-income countries.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood swears under oath he has evidence Mike Pence is a ‘traitor’

    Ally of former president called said he was 'prepared to file that evidence along with a considerable amount of evidence of election fraud' in response to separate case

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

    Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address. Rittenhouse's attorneys say threats have forced him into hiding, and they say they offered to give prosecutors Rittenhouse's current address if it stays under seal. Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn't presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

  • North Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with South Korea, external affairs

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers' Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday. Kim called last month for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United States was "our biggest enemy," presenting a stark challenge to U.S. President Joe Biden just days before he took office. "The General Secretary in the report evinced the militant tasks to be carried out by the People's Army and the munitions industry this year," KCNA reported, "and the direction of future action to be taken by the sector in charge of affairs with South Korea and the sector in charge of external affairs, before underscoring the need to thoroughly carry them out without fail."

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedRomney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to dangerLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Idaho man pleads guilty to rape and murder after innocent suspect spent 20 years behind bars

    'Today was a good day in that there's some finality to it,' says Angie Dodge's brother Brent