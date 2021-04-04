How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Brandon/AP / Shutterstock.com
Alex Brandon/AP / Shutterstock.com

Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he’s still getting benefits courtesy of your taxpayer dollars. Here’s a look at the post-presidential perks taxpayers foot the bill for — plus, other ways Trump is still costing American taxpayers.

Find Out: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

An Annual Pension of Over $200,000

The Former Presidents Act of 1958, which provides several benefits and perks that are available to presidents after they leave office, entitles former presidents to an annual pension equal to the pay for a cabinet secretary, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. In 2021, that amounts to $221,400.

Learn More: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Office Space and Staffing

Starting six months after a president leaves office, the General Services Administration (GSA) provides funding to establish, furnish and staff an official office anywhere in the country. Trump will be allotted $96,000 a year for staffing costs, WCNC Charlotte reported.

In the News: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Trump has established his office in Florida, though it’s unclear how much it will end up costing taxpayers. For perspective on how much office rent typically costs taxpayers, former President Bill Clinton’s rent in New York is about $429,000 and former President George W. Bush’s Texas office space costs taxpayers $434,000 a year.

Travel Expenses

The former president can be reimbursed for up to $1 million in costs for security and official travel each year.

Did You Know: How D.C. Turned Biden’s Team into Millionaires

Secret Service Protection

Former presidents and their spouses are eligible for lifetime protection from the Secret Service, though the related costs are classified, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. The protection also applies to a former president’s children until they are 16, Business Insider reported, so security for Barron Trump would be provided until he is that age.

Looking Ahead: How Biden’s First 100 Days Could Impact the Economy

Just before leaving office, Trump extended post-presidency Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses, as well as three key officials, for six months following his White House exit, The Washington Post reported. The added security perk for the Trump family is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Other Miscellaneous Expenses

Taxpayers foot the bill for a number of other miscellaneous expenses related to a former president’s official business, including phone bills, mail, satellite TV packages and office supplies, WCNC Charlotte reported.

Two Sides: 4 Reasons People Should Be Happy With Trump’s Impact on Taxes | 4 Reasons People Should Not Be Happy With Trump’s Impact on Taxes

Trump’s Claims of Election Fraud Have Cost Taxpayers Over a Half-Billion Dollars — And Counting

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s falsehoods about the November 2020 election have left taxpayers with a large and growing bill that totals $519 million as of Feb. 6. That number accounts for the legal fees prompted by dozens of lawsuits, heightened security in response to death threats against poll workers and repairs needed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. More than $480 million of the total cost is attributable to estimated expenses for the deployment of National Guard troops on the streets of Washington, D.C. through mid-March following the Capitol attack.

Read: How Investors Need To Prepare Now for the First Year of the Biden Administration

The official costs of Trump’s election fraud claims are still being tallied and may never be fully known, The Washington Post reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Mar. 30, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

Recommended Stories

  • Everything You Need to Know About WeWork Founder Adam Neumann

    A Hulu documentary about the company just dropped, so here’s the scoop on its founder.

  • MLB pulling out of Atlanta may have caused $100 million in lost revenue

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has denounced Major League Baseball for pulling out of the All-Star Game in Atlanta after the governor enacted a controversial new voting law.

  • Free climber scales one of Europe's tallest skyscrapers

    Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 381-ft Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city. King scaled the Barcelona hotel in about 20 minutes. As he was coming down, he was arrested by the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police and faces a fine."When I was at the top I felt that I was in another dimension of bliss," King told Reuters. "When I met the police on the way down my head was still in the clouds."He first climbed the 1,017-ft Shard building in London in 2019, the highest tower in the United Kingdom, without any safety apparatus.The feat earned him six months in a young offenders' centre for breaching a civil injunction taken out by the owners of the building.King, from Oxford in England but currently travelling around Europe in a van, has also climbed the 474-ft Agbar Tower skyscraper in Barcelona.

  • CEO of Google's self-driving car spinoff steps down from job

    The executive who steered the transformation of Google's self-driving car project into a separate company worth billions of dollars is stepping down after more than five years on the job. John Krafcik announced his departure as CEO of Waymo, a company spun out from Google, in a Friday blog post that cited his desire to enjoy life as the world emerges from the pandemic. Dmitri Dolgov, who has been working on self-driving cars since Waymo began within Google in 2009, will focus on the technology for the autonomous vehicles.

  • ‘I knew Dustin Johnson when ...’: Those who saw golf star grow up marvel at his rise

    He returns this week to the scene of his greatest triumph: the Masters. The journey started at a driving range in Irmo.

  • Donald Trump has expanded his list of 'woke' companies to boycott, due to their opposition to Georgia's voting law

    As Trump doubled down on his boycott calls, Barack Obama on Saturday issued a statement supporting the MLB's decision to relocate its All-Star game.

  • I visited the newly designed private terminal at LAX and saw why wealthy travelers are spending thousands for a membership

    A membership alone to PS costs $4,500 and that doesn't include the $3,250 per use fee each time a member visits the facility.

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro pressured officials to reward untested companies connected to the White House with lucrative COVID-19 contracts, House inquiry says

    Peter Navarro is accused of taking a "haphazard" approach to procuring contracts for companies with White House links, a House subcommittee says.

  • Here are the 100 best early-stage investors, according to data analysis from Tribe Capital

    The venture capitalists who write the earliest checks take the biggest risks. But when they choose well, they also reap the biggest rewards.

  • Major companies are suddenly denouncing GOP-led voting bills. Why now?

    The sudden groundswell comes as Republicans seek to tighten voting laws across the country.

  • Police break up Good Friday church service over 'breaches' of Covid restrictions

    Worshippers reacted with anger after police “brutally” ordered them out of a Good Friday service and threatened them each with a £200 fine for breaching Covid restrictions. Officers shut down the service at Christ the King Polish church in Balham, south London, telling those assembled inside that they were breaking the law. Footage showed officers interrupting the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at around 6pm on Friday, with one filmed telling parishioners that the gathering was "unfortunately unlawful under the coronavirus regulations". He added: "You are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under law. At this moment in time you need to go home. Failure to comply with this direction to leave and go to your home address, ultimately could lead you to be fined £200 or, if you fail to give your details, to you being arrested.” The officer added: “It's Good Friday and I appreciate you would like to worship, but this gathering is unlawful.” Christ the King church condemned the Metropolitan Police operation, accusing officers of having "brutally exceeded their powers by issuing their warrant for no good reason" because "all government requirements were met". It said it had informed the superiors of the Polish Catholic Mission in England and Wales about the incident, adding: "We regret that the rights of the faithful have been wronged on such an important day for every believer and that our worship has been profaned.” The church argued that the latest government guidelines for Lent, Holy Week and Easter allowed services to take place with the participation of the faithful, provided sanitary and distancing measures were put in place. The latest coronavirus government guidance for England states that communal worship can be attended by as many people as the place of worship can safely accommodate, but that worshippers should maintain social distancing from anyone not from their own household or support bubble. Scotland Yard said officers had been called to a report of "crowds of people queuing outside a church in Balham High Road" and that “officers engaged with the priest outside the church”. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found a large number of people inside the church. Some people were not wearing masks and those present were clearly not socially distanced. Officers made the decision that it was not safe for that particular service to continue.” "Understanding the sensitivity of the situation, and were invited inside to address the congregation. No fixed penalty notices were issued.” It added: “This was one of a series of numerous events taking place at the church over the Easter period. We are engaging with church authorities today and will continue to do so in the coming days." Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, MP for Tooting, said she was "deeply disturbed" by the disbanding of the service, adding: "Being of Polish heritage, I understand the sanctity of this day. No doubt this was deeply distressing." She said police were working with the local community, with church services resumed on Saturday, and urged people to continue following Covid guidelines.

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses new CDC travel guidelines for fully vaccinated

    Dr. Shira Doron, of Tufts Medical Center, explains why the CDC doesn't want people taking trips right now, even though the agency deemed travel is low-risk for fully-vaccinated people.

  • No. 1 Ashleigh Barty defends Miami Open title as injured Bianca Andreescu retires

    Bianca Andreescu gutted out four straight three-set matches to reach Saturday’s Miami Open final, including a rain-delayed semifinal that ended just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday. The 20-year-old Canadian, back on tour after a 16-month layoff, was overjoyed to be playing for a trophy again.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of 'The Amanda Show'

    Amanda Bynes, who turns 35 on April 3, starred in "The Amanda Show" when she was 13.

  • Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building Barricade

    Getty/Capitol PoliceA Capitol Police officer was killed Friday afternoon and a second was injured after a driver rammed his car into a barricade outside the Capitol, sending the complex into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said the two officers were hit by the suspect’s dark blue sedan after he drove through a barricade at about 1:02 p.m.The driver, who a senior law-enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast was 25-year-old Noah Green, jumped out of the car brandishing a knife. He was shot by officers after he failed to respond to verbal commands and “lunged” at them with the knife, Pittman said in a Friday afternoon press conference. MSNBC first reported Green’s identity.Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, a member of the force for 18 years and part of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, died. “We ask that you keep U.S. Capitol Police in your prayers,” Pittman said. The second officer was said to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 The suspect was taken into custody but later died from his injuries.According to a social media profile under Green’s name, which was taken down shortly after the incident, he recently lived in Virginia, was unemployed, and was a member of the Nation of Islam who called himself Noah X and posted prolifically about his faith.He said he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming OfficersGreen posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business but his path was “thwarted.” His brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post that the 25-year-old had been increasingly paranoid and unhinged in recent months, even hinting at a suicide attempt while abroad in Botswana. Brendan said the two had recently begun living together, and that Noah sent him a despondent text message the day before the incident.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless,” Brendan Green told the paper the text said. Those who knew Noah Green also recalled a disturbing turn in his college football days, in 2019, when he became convinced he had been drugged with Xanax. A profile picture from Noah Green’s Facebook page. Facebook Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot.“The knife was clearly in his hand and he started to run toward the officers,” Pittman said, adding that officials reviewed security footage and didn’t see the suspect wrestling or making contact with the two officers.Pittman added that while an investigation into motive was ongoing, it does not appear to be "terrorism-related.”The second officer, whose name was not immediately released, was seriously injured. He was “fighting for his life,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Today, in an inexplicable act of violence, a brave U.S. Capitol Police Officer was killed in the line of duty, while another officer fights for his life. Officer William Evans made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Capitol and those who work there on behalf of the American people,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, adding that “we continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during a challenging period when they have faced two violent and deadly attacks.”House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff, just weeks after they were lowered for the Capitol Police officers who died after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Officer Brian Sicknick died in the hospital after being sprayed with bear spray amid that previous chaos, and two more officers later died by suicide.Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them on Friday. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Those inside the Capitol were notified of the situation, getting an alert at 1:04 p.m. stating “no entry or exit is permitted” due to “an external security threat.” “Stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the loudspeaker alert said.The messages continued to be sent to all congressional staff after the incident had seemingly ended. About 90 minutes later, Capitol Police sent an update saying the threat had been “neutralized,” but the lockdown remained in place due to an “abundance of caution.” Just after 3 p.m., the lockdown ended.Congress is in recess, meaning the vast majority of lawmakers are not near the building. Biden had also already left D.C. for Camp David on Friday. Plenty of staff and Capitol workers were still at the Capitol, however, as were some lawmakers.Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who did a live interview with CNN from his car Friday, said he had just stepped out of his Capitol Hill office and was going to get Chinese food when the area went into lockdown.“I had thought that once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is, and really sad that this is happening at the Capitol,” he said.The Capitol complex had been surrounded by fencing in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. But much of the outer perimeter was removed last week and many roads leading to the building—including the one where the attack took place—were reopened.Lawmakers and staff were hopeful that the scaled-down security meant the Capitol was no longer under serious threat.“I can’t imagine, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America,” Khanna said. “It’s just deeply sad.”Pittman said on Friday that it has been a hard time for the agency since the riot. “But we will get through this,” she said.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI’s Washington Field Office also responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”—with additional reporting by Sam Brodey and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.