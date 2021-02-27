How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com
Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he’s still getting benefits courtesy of your taxpayer dollars. Here’s a look at the post-presidential perks taxpayers foot the bill for — plus, other ways Trump is still costing American taxpayers.

Find Out: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

An Annual Pension of Over $200,000

The Former Presidents Act of 1958, which provides several benefits and perks that are available to presidents after they leave office, entitles former presidents to an annual pension equal to the pay for a cabinet secretary, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. In 2021, that amounts to $221,400.

Learn More: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Office Space and Staffing

Starting six months after a president leaves office, the General Services Administration (GSA) provides funding to establish, furnish and staff an official office anywhere in the country. Trump will be allotted $96,000 a year for staffing costs, WCNC Charlotte reported.

In the News: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Trump has established his office in Florida, though it’s unclear how much it will end up costing taxpayers. For perspective on how much office rent typically costs taxpayers, former President Bill Clinton’s rent in New York is about $429,000 and former President George W. Bush’s Texas office space costs taxpayers $434,000 a year.

Travel Expenses

The former president can be reimbursed for up to $1 million in costs for security and official travel each year.

Did You Know: How D.C. Turned Biden’s Team into Millionaires

Secret Service Protection

Former presidents and their spouses are eligible for lifetime protection from the Secret Service, though the related costs are classified, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. The protection also applies to a former president’s children until they are 16, Business Insider reported, so security for Barron Trump would be provided until he is that age.

Looking Ahead: How Biden’s First 100 Days Could Impact the Economy

Just before leaving office, Trump extended post-presidency Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses, as well as three key officials, for six months following his White House exit, The Washington Post reported. The added security perk for the Trump family is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Other Miscellaneous Expenses

Taxpayers foot the bill for a number of other miscellaneous expenses related to a former president’s official business, including phone bills, mail, satellite TV packages and office supplies, WCNC Charlotte reported.

Two Sides: 4 Reasons People Should Be Happy With Trump’s Impact on Taxes | 4 Reasons People Should Not Be Happy With Trump’s Impact on Taxes

Trump’s Claims of Election Fraud Have Cost Taxpayers Over a Half-Billion Dollars — And Counting

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s falsehoods about the November 2020 election have left taxpayers with a large and growing bill that totals $519 million as of Feb. 6. That number accounts for the legal fees prompted by dozens of lawsuits, heightened security in response to death threats against poll workers and repairs needed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. More than $480 million of the total cost is attributable to estimated expenses for the deployment of National Guard troops on the streets of Washington, D.C. through mid-March following the Capitol attack.

Read: How Investors Need To Prepare Now for the First Year of the Biden Administration

The official costs of Trump’s election fraud claims are still being tallied and may never be fully known, The Washington Post reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Feb. 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

Recommended Stories

  • Low gold prices spark flurry of activity in India

    Physical gold demand in India gained momentum this week as retail buyers and jewellers lapped up bullion at near eight-month low prices, while Singapore continued to see steady interest for both gold and silver. Gold futures in India were trading around 46,000 rupees per 10 grams, not far from the eight-month trough of 45,861 rupees touched last week. He added the 50,000-rupee mark is a psychological price barrier for Indian consumers.

  • Is Intel (INTC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Over 22,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With L’Oreal’s $10 Hair Dye Spray That Covers Grays in a Cinch

    They're calling it "magic in a can."

  • A truck with a far-right militia sticker seen near the Capitol riot belongs to GOP Rep. Mary Miller's husband

    Miller's husband admitted to the Daily Beast that the truck belonged to him but denied affiliation to the group.

  • CPAC attendees boo and yell 'freedom' after being told to wear a mask

    Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday politely reminded guests to wear a mask at the mid-pandemic event — a message that immediately drew backlash from the crowd. At the conservative conference in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, the American Conservative Union's Dan Schneider and Carly Conley took the stage to remind those in attendance to please follow the hotel's rules that masks be worn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a reminder that Schneider described as a "bit of a downer." "Please, everyone, when you're in the ballroom, when you're seated, you should still be wearing a mask," Conley said. "So if everybody can go ahead, work on that. I know, I know, it's not the must fun." The request at first draw a few stray claps, only to be followed immediately by boos and a member of the crowd yelling, "Freedom!" This comes after Bloomberg's William Turton reported from the event on Thursday, "Just watched a #CPAC staff member ask an attendee multiple times to put his mask on," and "he turned toward her, coughed, and kept walking." Turton added, "I'd say about 60-70 percent of attendees are wearing masks, despite a rule requiring masks." American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlap told Turton he doesn't "know anything about that," also saying enforcing the mask rules is the hotel's job. CPAC hosts get heckled after announcing they must comply with the private venue's mask rules, calling it “a downer” and “not the most fun.” pic.twitter.com/dbuhPuzbFu — The Recount (@therecount) February 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'Biden's COVID-19 relief bill will head to the Senate after House voteJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

  • New York prosecutors digging into Trump's tax, financial records

    After a lengthy court battle, the Manhattan District Attorney is in possession of Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation into the former president and his family-run Trump Organization, a spokesman for the office confirmed on Thursday. The New York prosecutor's office obtained the voluminous records on Monday, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's latest attempt to keep his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, from turning over the records.

  • Soccer on TV this weekend: Lionel Messi tries to keep Barcelona's title hopes alive

    Some of the highlights from this weekend's slate of soccer games on TV include Manchester United vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Seville.

  • White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm 'a wake-up call'

    The deadly winter storm that caused widespread power outages in Texas and other states is a “wake-up call” for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events linked to climate change, President Joe Biden's national climate adviser says. At least 40 people in the state died.

  • Bryson DeChambeau’s big turnaround and talking swing changes

    DeChambeau set his career-best with nine birdies and tied for the low round of the day with 64, a 13-shot improvement over his 77 Thursday.

  • Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

    Even during a worldwide pandemic, the NFL is an incredibly lucrative investment. Financial Touchdown: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners With teams unable to fill up stadiums with fans this season...

  • Hezbollah and Israel’s Richest Were Both Welcome at a Congo Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- 2018 was a good year for Afriland First Group SA, a Switzerland-based company that oversees a network of banks across Africa.In his opening comments to the annual report for the year, Paul Fokam, the group’s chairman and one of Cameroon’s wealthiest men, highlighted the “challenge of being ethical and compliant while creating value.” He asked readers to bear in mind that “we are in a battlefield where only alertness, flexibility, and perseverance can ensure sustainable victory.”Little mention was made in the report’s 83 pages of one of the group’s star performers though, its unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vast central African nation rich in natural resources including diamonds, cobalt and copper. While deposits across Afriland’s subsidiaries increased 17%, a PwC audit seen by Bloomberg shows that in Congo, accounts swelled nearly fivefold that year to $279 million, accounting for more than one-tenth of the group’s total at the time.The influx transformed the bank, and would go on to wreck the lives of two employees who provided information to anti-graft organizations in Europe about where the cash was coming from. Gradi Koko Lobanga, the former head of the unit’s internal audit division, and Navy Malela Mawani, its comptroller, have since decided to go public with the allegations to combat claims they fabricated the data. Both have fled Congo and sought asylum in Europe.New files the two men shared with the Paris-based Platform for the Protection of African Whistleblowers, known as Pplaaf, and several media outlets including Bloomberg, suggest Afriland Congo had carved out a niche for itself in doing business with risky clientele, including Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler. The documents cover banking operations at Afriland between late 2017 and early 2019, and show at least seven sanctioned individuals and companies had accounts at the bank, although some with small amounts of money in them.Afriland Congo, its sister bank in Cameroon and its parent company in Switzerland didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.There were accounts held by a firm the U.S. government said it believed to be a subsidiary of a sanctioned company linked to a financier of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization, and another that it blacklisted for the same reason in December 2019.Hezbollah’s media office didn’t answer two calls seeking comment on the group’s activities in Congo.North KoreaOther accounts were linked to a North Korean-owned statue-builder. Concerns that North Korea was using statue-building companies to help fund its weapons programs led the United Nations, U.S. and European Union to target the practice.The UN panel of experts on North Korea recommended this month that the Security Council sanction the Congolese company’s two owners, Pak Hwa Song and Hwang Kil Su, according to excerpts of the report shared with Bloomberg. An email and phone call to their company, Congo Aconde SARL, went unanswered.Still other records show large amounts of money transiting through the personal accounts of Congolese politicians.But the largest by far were the accounts seemingly linked to Gertler, one of Israel’s richest men, a burly billionaire in his mid-40s with a history of controversy in Congo. In December of 2017, the U.S. had sanctioned Gertler for alleged corruption in mining and oil deals. The Treasury Department accused him of acting as a middleman between multinational corporations and the state and of setting up companies on behalf of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila, all of which Gertler denies.A year after he was sanctioned, deposits by companies and individuals connected to Gertler grew to more than a third of total deposits at Afriland Congo, according to a PwC audit.“It was quite curious that a person who was just sanctioned by the United States started coming to the bank,” said Koko, one of the whistleblowers, in an interview at a lawyer’s office in Paris last week.Three emails since Feb. 22 to Afriland units in Cameroon and Congo, its Swiss headquarters as well as to the chief executive officer and deputy chief executive of Afriland Congo, have gone unanswered. The spokesman for Afriland Cameroon didn’t answer when called by Bloomberg.A person who picked up the phone at the Swiss parent company on Friday said the email address wasn’t working and asked Bloomberg to send a letter. He declined to provide any other contact information for Fokam, the group’s chairman.The Congo unit previously told Global Witness and Pplaaf that it hasn’t violated any regulations or assisted any of its customers in circumventing U.S. sanctions.First BonusesTransaction fees at Afriland soared with the new business in 2018, said Malela, the former comptroller, who began working at the bank 12 years ago. “We were never given bonuses at the end of the year” until then, he said.By that time, Koko had already sought refuge in Europe. As internal auditor, he had oversight of all the bank’s accounts and says he recognized the risks Afriland was taking. Two months after Gertler was sanctioned, Koko wrote a letter warning the Congolese subsidiary’s directors that servicing accounts for companies connected to Gertler as well others linked to Zoe Kabila, the then-president’s brother, could result in penalties or sanctions for the bank.“These irregularities are likely to expose the bank to non-compliance from both a national and international point of view,” Koko wrote. He recommended the bank block all accounts linked to the two men and report them to the relevant authorities. Zoe Kabila did not respond to four emails requesting comment.The reaction of Afriland officials to Koko’s concerns was swift, but not in the way he’d intended. Instead of investigating the accounts, he said one of the bank’s directors intimidated him.Violent Threats“He said to me, ‘These people aren’t just anyone,’ and that they could shoot me while I was leaving the bank,” Koko said. The threats then turned violent, he says, declining to give further details.In a statement provided by a Gertler spokesman on Friday in response to the latest allegations, Gertler said the claims about him were “entirely false.” He said the two bank employees were “victims” of “appalling conduct” by the anti-graft organizations, saying they’d been co-opted into illegal acts including stealing confidential bank data about him, and falsifying documents.“They are unable to return to their homeland, their lives having been destroyed by the reckless decision-making of Global Witness and Pplaaf,” Gertler said of the whistleblowers.The bankers’ earlier revelations were published by Bloomberg in July alongside a report by Global Witness and Pplaaf. That report outlined a network of individuals and companies who appeared to be using Afriland to move money on behalf of Gertler. Gertler denied any wrongdoing and contests the notion he was evading sanctions, some of which were recently eased. Lawyers for Afriland say that Koko and Malela stole and falsified data from the bank.Death PenaltyAfriland identified Koko and Malela after the initial report in July and filed a criminal complaint against them in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.A lawyer for Afriland, Eric Moutet, said on Thursday that a court last year found the two men guilty of theft, forgery, and violating bank secrecy. It also convicted them of criminal association, a charge that can carry the death penalty. The Paris-based lawyer said the judges gave the harshest sentence possible because the defendants didn’t appear in court.The decision would set “a deplorable precedent” that would deter future whistleblowers, Nick Elebe, a lawyer and Congo director for the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa, said Friday. Congolese courts should investigate the allegations, which if confirmed, “could undermine the entire banking system, while at the same time posing risks to both the country’s economy and public savings,” he said.Although the death penalty is still on Congo’s statute books, no executions have been carried out in the country since 2003.When Koko fled, Malela decided to stay behind, copying more documents and sending them to his former colleague in Europe. Eventually, he too left the country before Pplaaf and Global Witness published their joint report last year. Koko received asylum in Europe in 2019, while Malela’s application is still pending.Representatives of Gertler and one person mentioned in the Global Witness and Pplaaf report say they’ve sued the two organizations for defamation. Global Witness and Pplaaf said they haven’t seen copies of the lawsuits.“We deny these allegations, and we stand with our sources and our investigation,” the two organizations said on Friday.Sanctions ReprieveAfriland also filed a complaint against both organizations at a court in Paris in early July, the day before the report was published. Global Witness and Pplaaf said in their report that they couldn’t prove that the bank’s network of individuals and companies was used to evade U.S. sanctions and it doesn’t allege any criminal behavior.On Jan. 15, in the final days of the Trump administration, the U.S. Treasury Department eased sanctions on Gertler and his companies through January 2022 without explanation. Bloomberg has reported that the Biden administration is likely to reverse that decision. Gertler said in an emailed statement that the reprieve was based on his commitment “to comply with the terms and conditions” set by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.Both Malela and Koko want to stay in banking and say they know of other potential whistleblowers in Congolese banks.“The things that we’re denouncing are more important than the fear we may have,” Koko said. “So we’ll keep condemning these actions that go against the public interest despite the fear.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry shares thoughts on The Crown accuracy controversy: ‘They don’t pretend to be news’

    Prince said Netflix drama gives a ‘rough idea’ about the pressures of royal life

  • Morning mock draft: Bills take edge Joseph Ossai via NFL.com

    Buffalo Bills pick EDGE Joseph Ossai in NFL.com 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson some hopeful advice about healing from divorce

    Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," First Lady Jill Biden opens up about how she got over a divorce before marrying then-Sen. Joe Biden.

  • What Americans want from Biden's foreign policy

    Americans tend to think the top U.S. foreign policy priorities should include protecting American jobs, preventing terror attacks, reducing the spread of infectious diseases, and stopping the spread of nuclear weapons, according to data from the Pew Research Center.By the numbers: There's a sharp partisan divide over whether limiting China's influence should be a top priority, with 63% of Republicans believing it should versus 36% of Democrats. Both numbers have risen significantly since 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The biggest partisan gaps come over dealing with climate change (Republicans 14%, Democrats 70%) and stopping illegal immigration (Republicans 64%, Democrats 16%).Neither party is particularly focused on promoting democracy (20% overall), aiding refugees (28%), reducing America's overseas military commitments (29%) or strengthening the UN (30%).The big picture: 60% of Americans trust Biden to "do the right thing" in foreign policy, up from 47% under former President Trump but down from former President Obama's starting point of 74%.69% of Americans think other countries will view the U.S. more positively under Biden.Yes, but: Just 53% think he'll deal effectively with China, the lowest he scores on a specific foreign policy issue.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democrat Joe Manchin Says He’s Against a $15 Minimum Wage — Is It Good or Bad for American Workers?

    A $15 minimum wage has been talked about for some time — and some places have already started paying it. See what has been happening when workers are paid more.

  • Sean McVay debunks ‘unfair narrative’ of Jared Goff causing Rams offense to decline

    Sean McVay says it's not fair to blame Jared Goff for the Rams' offensive struggles.

  • Eye Opener: House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

    The House passes President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill despite little Republican support. Also, a panel of experts with the Food and Drug Administration recommended the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for emergency use authorization. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • NY prosecutors have Trump tax returns

    Eighteen months after a subpoena was issued for Donald Trump’s tax returns - the Manhattan District Attorney has them in hand. A spokesman for the office on Thursday confirmed that District Attorney Cyrus Vance has other financial records, too, as part of a criminal probe into the former president and his family-run Trump Organization. The prosecutor’s office obtained the stacks of records - including eight years of tax returns - on Monday, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's latest attempt to keep his longtime accounting firm from turning them over. Trump has long maintained the investigation is baseless and political: TRUMP: (August 3, 2020) "This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It's Democrat stuff.” Vance's investigation initially focused on hush money paid by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The two women said they had sexual encounters with Trump, which he denied.In court filings, Vance later suggested the probe had expanded… and could focus on potential bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records.

  • No words exchanged before man stabbed in back in Chinatown

    The victim, who is Asian, was taken to the hospital and his condition is said to be deteriorating.