How Much Are Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited (HKG:420) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited (HKG:420).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fountain Set (Holdings)

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Honorary Chairman Chung Ha for HK$15m worth of shares, at about HK$1.20 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price. Chung Ha was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Chung Ha bought a total of 23.15m shares over the year at an average price of HK$1.16. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:420 Insider Trading January 15th 19 More

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 19% of Fountain Set (Holdings) shares, worth about HK$274m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fountain Set (Holdings) Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Fountain Set (Holdings) insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Fountain Set (Holdings) insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

