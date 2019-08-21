How Much Of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (HKG:1448) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (HKG:1448) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of HK$16b, Fu Shou Yuan International Group is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1448.

Check out our latest analysis for Fu Shou Yuan International Group

SEHK:1448 Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fu Shou Yuan International Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Fu Shou Yuan International Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fu Shou Yuan International Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:1448 Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Fu Shou Yuan International Group is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Fu Shou Yuan International Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.