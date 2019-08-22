How Much Of GCC Global Capital Corporation (CVE:GCCC) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in GCC Global Capital Corporation (CVE:GCCC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

GCC Global Capital is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$376k, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GCCC.

Check out our latest analysis for GCC Global Capital

TSXV:GCCC Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GCC Global Capital?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of GCC Global Capital, for yourself, below.

TSXV:GCCC Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in GCC Global Capital. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of GCC Global Capital

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.