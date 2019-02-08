How Much Of Giga Metals Corporation (CVE:GIGA) Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Giga Metals Corporation (CVE:GIGA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Giga Metals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$11m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GIGA.

TSXV:GIGA Ownership Summary February 8th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Giga Metals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Giga Metals’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSXV:GIGA Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Giga Metals. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Giga Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.