How Much Are Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:8457) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:8457).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Zhijian Zhu bought HK$4.6m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.23 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Zhijian Zhu.

Insider Ownership of Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about HK$42m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

