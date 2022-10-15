How Much Growth Should You Expect from Shiba Inu, Compound, and Big Eyes Coin In The Next Bull Market?

The coin market is a unique financial market with cryptographic assets. These assets are known for their highly explosive nature, especially during a bull market. You need to identify the expected growth rate of different cryptocurrency assets to get the best from your trading activities.

While this can be tough, you can learn a lot about a coin by studying its architecture, use case, and previous developments in the coin market. This piece will review the expected growth rate of top-rated coins in the crypto space. Let’s begin!

Shiba Inu – The ‘Doge Killer’

Shiba Inu is one of the largest cryptocurrencies on the coin market based on market cap, but it also enjoyed one of the most dramatic rises to fame. This meme coin was made by a development team called Ryoshi. Reports state that Ryoshi was previously connected to Dogecoin (DOGE) before they opted to create an alternative to the popular meme coin.

When Shiba Inu was created, it was designed to have some of Dogecoin’s features with subtle improvements. For instance, Shiba Inu has a dog-themed logo similar to DOGE. Also, it’s hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

However, it also adopts a few subtle changes that make it unique. Unlike Dogecoin, which has an unlimited supply, Shiba Inu has a total supply of 1 Quadrillion SHIB tokens. While this may be considered a huge amount of tokens, it still ensures that the token’s value can be controlled through decisive actions.

Going further, you’ll be thrilled to find out that Shiba Inu’s growth and development are controlled by the activities of its community, known as the ShibaArmy. While this community started from humble beginnings, it’s considered one of the largest and most active crypto communities today. This community has token burns planned in the future to reduce the total supply and boost the token prices.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu is designed to have its ecosystem where DeFi transactions are carried out and other projects are created. The tokens found in this ecosystem include SHIB, LEASH, and BONE.

Compound – Supporting Unique DeFi Features

Compound is one of the few cryptocurrencies that do not serve as a means of exchange or store of value. Instead, this coin has a unique utility. Compound is a decentralized protocol that’s hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

This project is renowned for supporting unique DeFi features such as borrowing and lending, using Ethereum’s versatile network. Through Compound’s platform, users can borrow digital assets or earn interest by lending to the platform.

When users borrow funds on Compound, they’ll pay interest and the amount borrowed. But when users lend their resources to the platform, they’ll earn interest for their actions. Compound is different from other cryptocurrency projects only interested in taking your money. Instead, Compound incentivizes all the activities on its platform.

Compound offers users rewards for all their activities on the platform, either borrowing, withdrawing, or repairing a loan. Users will earn COMP tokens for doing anything on the platform. As an ERC-20 token, COMP is compatible with other Ethereum-based projects.

Big Eyes Coin Storms Through Presale

Big Eyes Coin is a clear sign that meme coins are not what they used to be. Before now, many considered meme coins to be nothing more than mere jokes in the crypto space. But recently, they have proven they can do much more.

Big Eyes Coin is a perfect example of meme crypto with the ability to do much more. The first interesting thing to note about Big Eyes Coin is its attractive colour scheme. This design would thrill meme and cat lovers.

Like other top meme coins before it, Big Eyes Coin has incorporated some form of utility into its ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin will be used to create unique NFT tokens and has the potential to produce the next best seller in the NFT marketplace. Big Eyes Coin is also concerned about giving back to the community and producing millionaires shortly. The fifth stage of the presale is on, and Big Eyes Coin is offering bonus tokens to those who purchase with the code ‘EYES1254’!

 

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

