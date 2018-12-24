How Much Are Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hazer Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Geoffrey Pocock for AU$293k worth of shares, at about AU$0.28 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (AU$0.29). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14.3% of Geoffrey Pocock’s holding. Geoffrey Pocock was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Hazer Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hazer Group insiders own about AU$5.9m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hazer Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Hazer Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Hazer Group insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

