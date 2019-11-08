How Much is The Heavitree Brewery PLC's (LON:HVTA) CEO Getting Paid?

Graham Crocker became the CEO of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) in 2007. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Graham Crocker's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a market capitalization of UK£14m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£185k over the year to October 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£147k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£156m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£249k.

That means Graham Crocker receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Heavitree Brewery has changed over time.

Is The Heavitree Brewery PLC Growing?

The Heavitree Brewery PLC has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 4.0%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has The Heavitree Brewery PLC Been A Good Investment?

The Heavitree Brewery PLC has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 17% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Graham Crocker is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company is growing EPS but shareholder returns have been sound but not amazing. So considering these factors, we think the CEO pay is probably quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Heavitree Brewery shares (free trial).

