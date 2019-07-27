How Much Of Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HKG:818) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HKG:818) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$3.9b, Hi Sun Technology (China) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 818.

View our latest analysis for Hi Sun Technology (China)

SEHK:818 Ownership Summary, July 27th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hi Sun Technology (China)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Hi Sun Technology (China) does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.3% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hi Sun Technology (China)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:818 Income Statement, July 27th 2019 More

Hi Sun Technology (China) is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Hi Sun Technology (China)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.