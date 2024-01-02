How much higher tolls will you be paying in 2024 to use the PA Turnpike?

For those commuting to work and back or just using the Pennsylvania Turnpike for pleasure trips across state, prepare yourself for rate hikes going into effect Sunday Jan. 7 at 12:01 a.m.

A 5% increase for E-Z Pass and Toll by Plate customers will be seen across the board.

Here's how much PA Turnpike rates will increase

For passenger vehicles, the turnpike commission's most common rate for motorists using Toll By Plate will increase from $4.40 to $4.70. For E-ZPass customers, the most common rate will increase from $1.80 to $1.90. The most common rates for tractor-trailers will be $15.20 for E-ZPass users and $30.90 for Toll By Plate drivers, increased from $14.40 and $29.40, respectively.

These rate hikes can quickly add up for those using the turnpike for daily commutes. A trip from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh will be $74.40 when using Toll By Plate and $36.50 for E-ZPass. That’s an increase over last year of $3.60 and $1.80, respectively. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the nearest dime.

FILE - Vehicles move past signs that indicate payment methods for driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the entrance ramp in Gibsonia. Former Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval on Nov. 3, 2022, to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike usage.

Statistics indicate the Pa. Turnpike is among the most expensive toll roads in the nation.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” Pa. Turnpike Commission head Mark Compton said. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion.”

In 2007, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission was ordered through the Act 44 funding plan to pay $450 million to partners at PennDOT each year for public services such as highways, bridges and public transit, thus necessitating the annual increase in tolls.

The terms were amended by Act 89 of 2013, requiring those funds to be dedicated to public transit improvements. The funding stays in effect through 2053. It is estimated by the Pa. Auditor General's office that rates will be nearly tripled by the year 2050.

Tolls along the road are nearly three times higher than in 2009. At that time, the most common toll on the road was 95 cents (approximately $1.38 in 2023.)

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: PA Turnpike fares are going up. How much is the increase?