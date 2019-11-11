How Much Of HKR International Limited (HKG:480) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of HKR International Limited (HKG:480) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

HKR International is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$4.9b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 480.

See our latest analysis for HKR International

SEHK:480 Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HKR International?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

HKR International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.9% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of HKR International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:480 Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in HKR International. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of HKR International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.