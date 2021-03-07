How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

It’s no secret that taxes can take a big bite out of your paycheck. Since income tax rates vary from state to state, however, the size of that bite will fluctuate depending on where you live. In Tennessee, for example, only 18.06% of your paycheck would go towards taxes. In Hawaii, on the other hand, taxes take a whopping 27.42% of your total paycheck.

To find out just how much money you’ll take home on average in your state, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s mean annual income and tax rate. The results? If you live in a high-income state, your take-home pay will still usually be higher than what you’d bring home in a low-tax state, even after factoring in taxes. However, on a percentage basis, you might end up with less in your bank account than you might expect.

Here’s a look at just how much the average taxpayer brings home on a state-by-state basis. States are ranked in order from lowest to highest total take-home pay.

Last updated: Jan. 11, 2021

1. Mississippi
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA Lighthouse at dusk.

1. Mississippi

  • Median income: $45,792

  • Tax burden: 19.22%

  • Total income taxes paid: $8,803

Annual salary taken home: $36,989

2. Arkansas
Pond with a Bridge in the Fall in Arkansas - Image.

2. Arkansas

  • Median income: $48,952

  • Tax burden: 20.14%

  • Total income taxes paid: $9,859

Annual salary taken home: $39,093

3. West Virginia
Aerial view over the National Park town of Harpers Ferry in West Virginia with the church and old buildings in the city.

3. West Virginia

  • Median income: $48,850

  • Tax burden: 19.10%

  • Total income taxes paid: $9,329

Annual salary taken home: $39,521

4. Alabama
Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

4. Alabama

  • Median income: $51,734

  • Tax burden: 20.12%

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,408

Annual salary taken home: $41,326

5. Louisiana
Shreveport-LA

5. Louisiana

  • Median income: $51,073

  • Tax burden: 18.89%

  • Total income taxes paid: $9,647

Annual salary taken home: $41,426

6. Kentucky
Moon setting over a suburban residential neighborhood.

6. Kentucky

  • Median income: $52,295

  • Tax burden: 20.24%

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,586

Annual salary taken home: $41,709

7. New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NM / USA - DECEMBER 13 2010: Bronze and stainless steel Sculpture "Modern Art" by Betty Sabo, on Cornell Mall, near Student Union on University of New Mexico campus, Albuquerque.

7. New Mexico

  • Median income: $51,945

  • Tax burden: 19.60%

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,180

Annual salary taken home: $41,765

8. Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

8. Oklahoma

  • Median income: $54,449

  • Tax burden: 20.42%

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,120

Annual salary taken home: $43,329

9. South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

9. South Carolina

  • Median income: $56,227

  • Tax burden: 21.84%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,278

Annual salary taken home: $43,949

10. Montana
Whitefish, Montana, USA - May 29, 2009 : view of the main street of Whitefish city in Montana with houses, stores, cars.

10. Montana

  • Median income: $57,153

  • Tax burden: 21.89%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,509

Annual salary taken home: $44,644

11. North Carolina
Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

11. North Carolina

  • Median income: $57,341

  • Tax burden: 21.66%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,423

Annual salary taken home: $44,918

12. Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri

12. Missouri

  • Median income: $57,409

  • Tax burden: 21.48%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,332

Annual salary taken home: $45,077

13. Maine
Bass Harbor in Maine with fishing boats

13. Maine

  • Median income: $58,924

  • Tax burden: 22.85%

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,462

Annual salary taken home: $45,462

14. Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20, 2017: Built in 1897 for Tennessee's Centennial Exposition, this full-scale replica of the ancient Parthenon in Athens is the centerpiece of the city's Centennial Park.

14. Tennessee

  • Median income: $56,071

  • Tax burden: 18.06%

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,124

Annual salary taken home: $45,947

15. Indiana
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

15. Indiana

  • Median income: $57,603

  • Tax burden: 20.14%

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,602

Annual salary taken home: $46,001

16. Idaho
Downtown Boise, Idaho - Image.

16. Idaho

  • Median income: $60,999

  • Tax burden: 23.36%

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,250

Annual salary taken home: $46,749

17. Michigan
Streets of Detroit with Renaissance center at night.

17. Michigan

  • Median income: $59,584

  • Tax burden: 21.37%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,733

Annual salary taken home: $46,851

18. Ohio
The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

18. Ohio

  • Median income: $58,642

  • Tax burden: 19.03%

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,160

Annual salary taken home: $47,482

19. Iowa
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

19. Iowa

  • Median income: $61,691

  • Tax burden: 22.47%

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,859

Annual salary taken home: $47,832

20. Georgia
Athens, Georgia, USA - August 3, 2017: People visit the historic Georgia Theatre at dusk.

20. Georgia

  • Median income: $61,980

  • Tax burden: 22.78%

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,117

Annual salary taken home: $47,863

21. Kansas
Keeper of the Plains Indian in Wichita, Kansas.

21. Kansas

  • Median income: $62,087

  • Tax burden: 22.30%

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,846

Annual salary taken home: $48,241

22. Florida
Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

22. Florida

  • Median income: $59,227

  • Tax burden: 17.94%

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,623

Annual salary taken home: $48,604

23. South Dakota
Deadwood South Dakota

23. South Dakota

  • Median income: $59,533

  • Tax burden: 18.00%

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,713

Annual salary taken home: $48,820

24. Nebraska
Aerial Drone Photography of Downtown Omaha Nebraska.

24. Nebraska

  • Median income: $63,229

  • Tax burden: 22.73%

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,375

Annual salary taken home: $48,854

25. Arizona
Downtown Sedona in Arizona, USA

25. Arizona

  • Median income: $62,055

  • Tax burden: 20.82%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,921

Annual salary taken home: $49,134

26. Vermont
Peak autumn foliage near rural Waits River in Vermont.

26. Vermont

  • Median income: $63,001

  • Tax burden: 21.90%

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,795

Annual salary taken home: $49,206

27. Wisconsin
Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.

27. Wisconsin

  • Median income: $64,168

  • Tax burden: 23.27%

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,935

Annual salary taken home: $49,233

28. Oregon
A metal scurpture of two cowboys and a string of horses with the three sisters mountains in backgroundnear Sisters, Oregon.

28. Oregon

  • Median income: $67,058

  • Tax burden: 26.27%

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,615

Annual salary taken home: $49,443

29. Pennsylvania
Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

29. Pennsylvania

  • Median income: $63,463

  • Tax burden: 21.19%

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,447

Annual salary taken home: $50,016

30. Nevada
Nevada Las Vegas

30. Nevada

  • Median income: $63,276

  • Tax burden: 18.69%

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,824

Annual salary taken home: $51,452

31. North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of Fargo's historic Front Street now Main Street in the heart of the downtown district.

31. North Dakota

  • Median income: $64,577

  • Tax burden: 19.98%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,903

Annual salary taken home: $51,674

32. Texas
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA - JULY 11: sculpture Personage and Birds by Joan Miro created in 1970 and installed here in 1982 on July 11, 2013 in Houston, USA.

32. Texas

  • Median income: $64,034

  • Tax burden: 18.81%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,048

Annual salary taken home: $51,986

33. Wyoming
Colorful sunset at Snake River Overlook in Grand Teton National Park, WY.

33. Wyoming

  • Median income: $65,003

  • Tax burden: 18.98%

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,336

Annual salary taken home: $52,667

34. Illinois
Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.

34. Illinois

  • Median income: $69,187

  • Tax burden: 23.68%

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,387

Annual salary taken home: $52,800

35. Delaware
Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

35. Delaware

  • Median income: $70,176

  • Tax burden: 23.78%

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,689

Annual salary taken home: $53,487

36. New York
New York City - beautiful sunset over manhattan with manhattan and brooklyn bridge - Image.

36. New York

  • Median income: $72,108

  • Tax burden: 24.77%

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,863

Annual salary taken home: $54,245

37. Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

37. Rhode Island

  • Median income: $71,169

  • Tax burden: 23.00%

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,367

Annual salary taken home: $54,802

38. Minnesota
como park japanese festival.

38. Minnesota

  • Median income: $74,593

  • Tax burden: 25.49%

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,016

Annual salary taken home: $55,577

39. Utah
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

39. Utah

  • Median income: $75,780

  • Tax burden: 24.63%

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,668

Annual salary taken home: $57,112

40. Virginia
Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

40. Virginia

  • Median income: $76,456

  • Tax burden: 25.06%

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,157

Annual salary taken home: $57,299

41. Colorado
Colorado Springs Garden of the Gods

41. Colorado

  • Median income: $77,127

  • Tax burden: 24.54%

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,927

Annual salary taken home: $58,200

42. New Hampshire
County Covered bridge in New Hamsphire during autumn

42. New Hampshire

  • Median income: $77,933

  • Tax burden: 24.95%

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,446

Annual salary taken home: $58,487

43. Connecticut
Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

43. Connecticut

  • Median income: $78,833

  • Tax burden: 24.91%

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,640

Annual salary taken home: $59,193

44. Alaska
Seward , Alaska , Small Boat Harbor - Image.

44. Alaska

  • Median income: $75,463

  • Tax burden: 20.46%

  • Total income taxes paid: $15,437

Annual salary taken home: $60,026

45. California
Downtown Sacramento.

45. California

  • Median income: $80,440

  • Tax burden: 25.37%

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,409

Annual salary taken home: $60,031

46. Hawaii
Beautiful panorama of sailing boats docked at the Ala Wai Harbor the largest yacht harbor of Hawaii and Honolulu skyline at twilight.

46. Hawaii

  • Median income: $83,102

  • Tax burden: 27.42%

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,788

Annual salary taken home: $60,314

47. Washington
Sundown over Olympia Washington with Mt.

47. Washington

  • Median income: $78,687

  • Tax burden: 20.83%

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,393

Annual salary taken home: $62,294

48. Massachusetts
Broken Creek Vineyard in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts - Image.

48. Massachusetts

  • Median income: $85,843

  • Tax burden: 25.84%

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,186

Annual salary taken home: $63,657

49. Maryland
Annapolis Maryland capitol

49. Maryland

  • Median income: $86,738

  • Tax burden: 25.66%

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,258

Annual salary taken home: $64,480

50. New Jersey
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

50. New Jersey

  • Median income: $85,751

  • Tax burden: 24.55%

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,049

Annual salary taken home: $64,702

Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find how much you take home from the average salary in each state, sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2020 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from ADP. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. Income data was collected from the 2019 American Community Survey. All data was collected on and up top date as of Oct. 2, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

