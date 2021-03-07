How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s no secret that taxes can take a big bite out of your paycheck. Since income tax rates vary from state to state, however, the size of that bite will fluctuate depending on where you live. In Tennessee, for example, only 18.06% of your paycheck would go towards taxes. In Hawaii, on the other hand, taxes take a whopping 27.42% of your total paycheck.

To find out just how much money you’ll take home on average in your state, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s mean annual income and tax rate. The results? If you live in a high-income state, your take-home pay will still usually be higher than what you’d bring home in a low-tax state, even after factoring in taxes. However, on a percentage basis, you might end up with less in your bank account than you might expect.

Here’s a look at just how much the average taxpayer brings home on a state-by-state basis. States are ranked in order from lowest to highest total take-home pay.

Last updated: Jan. 11, 2021

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA Lighthouse at dusk.

1. Mississippi

Median income: $45,792

Tax burden: 19.22%

Total income taxes paid: $8,803

Annual salary taken home: $36,989

Pond with a Bridge in the Fall in Arkansas - Image.

2. Arkansas

Median income: $48,952

Tax burden: 20.14%

Total income taxes paid: $9,859

Annual salary taken home: $39,093

Aerial view over the National Park town of Harpers Ferry in West Virginia with the church and old buildings in the city.

3. West Virginia

Median income: $48,850

Tax burden: 19.10%

Total income taxes paid: $9,329

Annual salary taken home: $39,521

Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

4. Alabama

Median income: $51,734

Tax burden: 20.12%

Total income taxes paid: $10,408

Annual salary taken home: $41,326

Shreveport-LA

5. Louisiana

Median income: $51,073

Tax burden: 18.89%

Total income taxes paid: $9,647

Annual salary taken home: $41,426

Moon setting over a suburban residential neighborhood.

6. Kentucky

Median income: $52,295

Tax burden: 20.24%

Total income taxes paid: $10,586

Annual salary taken home: $41,709

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / USA - DECEMBER 13 2010: Bronze and stainless steel Sculpture "Modern Art" by Betty Sabo, on Cornell Mall, near Student Union on University of New Mexico campus, Albuquerque.

7. New Mexico

Median income: $51,945

Tax burden: 19.60%

Total income taxes paid: $10,180

Annual salary taken home: $41,765

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

8. Oklahoma

Median income: $54,449

Tax burden: 20.42%

Total income taxes paid: $11,120

Annual salary taken home: $43,329

Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

9. South Carolina

Median income: $56,227

Tax burden: 21.84%

Total income taxes paid: $12,278

Annual salary taken home: $43,949

Whitefish, Montana, USA - May 29, 2009 : view of the main street of Whitefish city in Montana with houses, stores, cars.

10. Montana

Median income: $57,153

Tax burden: 21.89%

Total income taxes paid: $12,509

Annual salary taken home: $44,644

Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

11. North Carolina

Median income: $57,341

Tax burden: 21.66%

Total income taxes paid: $12,423

Annual salary taken home: $44,918

Kansas City, Missouri

12. Missouri

Median income: $57,409

Tax burden: 21.48%

Total income taxes paid: $12,332

Annual salary taken home: $45,077

Bass Harbor in Maine with fishing boats

13. Maine

Median income: $58,924

Tax burden: 22.85%

Total income taxes paid: $13,462

Annual salary taken home: $45,462

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20, 2017: Built in 1897 for Tennessee's Centennial Exposition, this full-scale replica of the ancient Parthenon in Athens is the centerpiece of the city's Centennial Park.

14. Tennessee

Median income: $56,071

Tax burden: 18.06%

Total income taxes paid: $10,124

Annual salary taken home: $45,947

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

15. Indiana

Median income: $57,603

Tax burden: 20.14%

Total income taxes paid: $11,602

Annual salary taken home: $46,001

Downtown Boise, Idaho - Image.

16. Idaho

Median income: $60,999

Tax burden: 23.36%

Total income taxes paid: $14,250

Annual salary taken home: $46,749

Streets of Detroit with Renaissance center at night.

17. Michigan

Median income: $59,584

Tax burden: 21.37%

Total income taxes paid: $12,733

Annual salary taken home: $46,851

The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

18. Ohio

Median income: $58,642

Tax burden: 19.03%

Total income taxes paid: $11,160

Annual salary taken home: $47,482

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

19. Iowa

Median income: $61,691

Tax burden: 22.47%

Total income taxes paid: $13,859

Annual salary taken home: $47,832

Athens, Georgia, USA - August 3, 2017: People visit the historic Georgia Theatre at dusk.

20. Georgia

Median income: $61,980

Tax burden: 22.78%

Total income taxes paid: $14,117

Annual salary taken home: $47,863

Keeper of the Plains Indian in Wichita, Kansas.

21. Kansas

Median income: $62,087

Tax burden: 22.30%

Total income taxes paid: $13,846

Annual salary taken home: $48,241

Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

22. Florida

Median income: $59,227

Tax burden: 17.94%

Total income taxes paid: $10,623

Annual salary taken home: $48,604

Deadwood South Dakota

23. South Dakota

Median income: $59,533

Tax burden: 18.00%

Total income taxes paid: $10,713

Annual salary taken home: $48,820

Aerial Drone Photography of Downtown Omaha Nebraska.

24. Nebraska

Median income: $63,229

Tax burden: 22.73%

Total income taxes paid: $14,375

Annual salary taken home: $48,854

Downtown Sedona in Arizona, USA

25. Arizona

Median income: $62,055

Tax burden: 20.82%

Total income taxes paid: $12,921

Annual salary taken home: $49,134

Peak autumn foliage near rural Waits River in Vermont.

26. Vermont

Median income: $63,001

Tax burden: 21.90%

Total income taxes paid: $13,795

Annual salary taken home: $49,206

Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.

27. Wisconsin

Median income: $64,168

Tax burden: 23.27%

Total income taxes paid: $14,935

Annual salary taken home: $49,233

A metal scurpture of two cowboys and a string of horses with the three sisters mountains in backgroundnear Sisters, Oregon.

28. Oregon

Median income: $67,058

Tax burden: 26.27%

Total income taxes paid: $17,615

Annual salary taken home: $49,443

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

29. Pennsylvania

Median income: $63,463

Tax burden: 21.19%

Total income taxes paid: $13,447

Annual salary taken home: $50,016

Nevada Las Vegas

30. Nevada

Median income: $63,276

Tax burden: 18.69%

Total income taxes paid: $11,824

Annual salary taken home: $51,452

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of Fargo's historic Front Street now Main Street in the heart of the downtown district.

31. North Dakota

Median income: $64,577

Tax burden: 19.98%

Total income taxes paid: $12,903

Annual salary taken home: $51,674

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA - JULY 11: sculpture Personage and Birds by Joan Miro created in 1970 and installed here in 1982 on July 11, 2013 in Houston, USA.

32. Texas

Median income: $64,034

Tax burden: 18.81%

Total income taxes paid: $12,048

Annual salary taken home: $51,986

Colorful sunset at Snake River Overlook in Grand Teton National Park, WY.

33. Wyoming

Median income: $65,003

Tax burden: 18.98%

Total income taxes paid: $12,336

Annual salary taken home: $52,667

Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.

34. Illinois

Median income: $69,187

Tax burden: 23.68%

Total income taxes paid: $16,387

Annual salary taken home: $52,800

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

35. Delaware

Median income: $70,176

Tax burden: 23.78%

Total income taxes paid: $16,689

Annual salary taken home: $53,487

New York City - beautiful sunset over manhattan with manhattan and brooklyn bridge - Image.

36. New York

Median income: $72,108

Tax burden: 24.77%

Total income taxes paid: $17,863

Annual salary taken home: $54,245

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

37. Rhode Island

Median income: $71,169

Tax burden: 23.00%

Total income taxes paid: $16,367

Annual salary taken home: $54,802

como park japanese festival.

38. Minnesota

Median income: $74,593

Tax burden: 25.49%

Total income taxes paid: $19,016

Annual salary taken home: $55,577

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

39. Utah

Median income: $75,780

Tax burden: 24.63%

Total income taxes paid: $18,668

Annual salary taken home: $57,112

Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

40. Virginia

Median income: $76,456

Tax burden: 25.06%

Total income taxes paid: $19,157

Annual salary taken home: $57,299

Colorado Springs Garden of the Gods

41. Colorado

Median income: $77,127

Tax burden: 24.54%

Total income taxes paid: $18,927

Annual salary taken home: $58,200

County Covered bridge in New Hamsphire during autumn

42. New Hampshire

Median income: $77,933

Tax burden: 24.95%

Total income taxes paid: $19,446

Annual salary taken home: $58,487

Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

43. Connecticut

Median income: $78,833

Tax burden: 24.91%

Total income taxes paid: $19,640

Annual salary taken home: $59,193

Seward , Alaska , Small Boat Harbor - Image.

44. Alaska

Median income: $75,463

Tax burden: 20.46%

Total income taxes paid: $15,437

Annual salary taken home: $60,026

Downtown Sacramento.

45. California

Median income: $80,440

Tax burden: 25.37%

Total income taxes paid: $20,409

Annual salary taken home: $60,031

Beautiful panorama of sailing boats docked at the Ala Wai Harbor the largest yacht harbor of Hawaii and Honolulu skyline at twilight.

46. Hawaii

Median income: $83,102

Tax burden: 27.42%

Total income taxes paid: $22,788

Annual salary taken home: $60,314

Sundown over Olympia Washington with Mt.

47. Washington

Median income: $78,687

Tax burden: 20.83%

Total income taxes paid: $16,393

Annual salary taken home: $62,294

Broken Creek Vineyard in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts - Image.

48. Massachusetts

Median income: $85,843

Tax burden: 25.84%

Total income taxes paid: $22,186

Annual salary taken home: $63,657

Annapolis Maryland capitol

49. Maryland

Median income: $86,738

Tax burden: 25.66%

Total income taxes paid: $22,258

Annual salary taken home: $64,480

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

50. New Jersey

Median income: $85,751

Tax burden: 24.55%

Total income taxes paid: $21,049

Annual salary taken home: $64,702

Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find how much you take home from the average salary in each state, sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2020 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from ADP. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. Income data was collected from the 2019 American Community Survey. All data was collected on and up top date as of Oct. 2, 2020.

