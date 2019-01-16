How Much Are Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (HKG:8085) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (HKG:8085), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Kao Lin bought HK$650k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.093 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. Kao Lin was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Kao Lin bought a total of 26.75m shares over the year at an average price of HK$0.093. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:8085 Insider Trading January 16th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group insiders own 32% of the company, worth about HK$65m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .