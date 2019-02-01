How Much Of HongDa Financial Holding Limited (HKG:1822) Do Insiders Own?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

The big shareholder groups in HongDa Financial Holding Limited (HKG:1822) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of HK$252m, HongDa Financial Holding is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1822.

SEHK:1822 Ownership Summary February 1st 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HongDa Financial Holding?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of HongDa Financial Holding, for yourself, below.

SEHK:1822 Income Statement Export February 1st 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in HongDa Financial Holding. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of HongDa Financial Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.