How Much Are Honworld Group Limited (HKG:2226) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Honworld Group Limited (HKG:2226), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Honworld Group

Honworld Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Founder Weizhong Chen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$2.7m worth of shares at a price of HK$3.57 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Weizhong Chen was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Weizhong Chen bought a total of 3.21m shares over the year at an average price of HK$3.52. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2226 Insider Trading January 11th 19 More

Honworld Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Honworld Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Honworld Group insiders own 49% of the company, worth about HK$968m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Honworld Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Honworld Group. Looks promising! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Honworld Group is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



