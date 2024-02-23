How much do Hoosiers make? Here's how the average salary compares to other states

A recent study revealed Indiana falls over $2,000 below the national average for annual salary.

USA Today compiled a list of average salaries across the U.S., looking at factors like state, race, gender, age and more. While Indiana isn’t the lowest on the list, it certainly isn’t setting the bar high compared to other states.

How much do Indiana residents typically make annually? Here’s what the study revealed:

What is the average annual salary in Indiana?

According to USA Today, the average annual salary in Indiana in 2023 was $57,304, slightly over $2,000 below the national average.

Here is the average annual salary from prior years:

2022: $56,160 (2.0% increase from 22-23)

2021: $52,676 (6.6% increase from 21-22)

2020: $49,972 (5.4% increase from 20-21)

How does Indiana compare to surrounding states?

Indiana ranks on the lower end compared to surrounding states. Here’s the average pay in those locations:

Michigan: $63,440 in 2023

Ohio: $60,320 in 2023

Illinois: $70,564 in 2023

Kentucky: $57,200 in 2023

Baggage fee concerns? Here's what every airline at Indianapolis airport charges

What is the average annual salary in the U.S.?

The average annual salary in the U.S. in 2023 was $59,384, up 5.4% from 2022.

What states have the highest and lowest annual salaries?

With an average annual income of $86,840, the highest-earning state for 2023 was Massachusetts.

The lowest-earning state, with an average annual income of $48,048 in 2023 was Mississippi.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: See how Indiana's average annual salary compares to other states