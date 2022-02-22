How Much House Does $200K Buy You in Every State?

Dean Mitchell / iStock.com

Housing prices rose so high in 2021 -- just shy of 20% -- that Zillow now quotes the median home value in the U.S. as $316,368. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, prices shot up so high in the second half of the year that the median sale price in the third quarter of 2021 breached $400,000 for the first time when it hit $404,700.

Read More: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

Find: 50 Cities With the Most Underpriced Homes

In the post-pandemic world, $200,000 clearly doesn't go as far as it used to. In fact, the last time the median sale price was under $200,000 was the fourth quarter of 2003, when it hit $198,000. If $200,000 is your budget's ceiling, then you're going to have to put a lot of thought into where you're going to live.

In 2015, the average American home topped out at an indulgent 2,687 square feet, according to Rocket Mortgage, before settling down to 2,301. Even so, $200,000 won't get you anywhere near that in any state in the country -- you'll be well under 2,000 square feet even in the cheapest states. In the most expensive states, $200,000 will buy you something between a tiny house and the smallest studio apartments.

Discover: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters

Using data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's housing cost of living index (CoL), GoBankingRates ranked all 50 states by how much house -- or how little -- you can buy for $200,000.

See what $200,000 can buy you in each state.

SMJoness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. New York

Housing CoL index: 227.5

Price per square foot: $422.30

No. of square feet for $200,000: 474

Warning: States With the Highest Property Taxes

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. California

Housing CoL index: 221

Price per square foot: $410.23

No. of square feet for $200,000: 488

Also Find: The Best Place to Buy a Home in Every State

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Massachusetts

Housing CoL index: 177.8

Price per square foot: $330.04

No. of square feet for $200,000: 606

Story continues

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Oregon

Housing CoL index: 169.3

Price per square foot: $314.26

No. of square feet for $200,000: 636

Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shutterstock.com

44. New Jersey

Housing CoL index: 148

Price per square foot: $274.73

No. of square feet for $200,000: 728

Shutterstock.com

43. Vermont

Housing CoL index: 135.5

Price per square foot: $251.52

No. of square feet for $200,000: 795

Doug Kerr / Flickr.com

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

andykazie / Getty Images

Shutterstock.com

39. Washington

Housing CoL index: 121.6

Price per square foot: $225.72

No. of square feet for $200,000: 886

ThomHartwick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Rhode Island

Housing CoL index: 121.5

Price per square foot: $225.53

No. of square feet for $200,000: 887

Learn: Best Places in Every State To Get a Vacation Home

Shutterstock.com

37. Arizona

Housing CoL index: 117.8

Price per square foot: $218.67

No. of square feet for $200,000: 915

KaraGrubis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

SoleilC / Shutterstock.com

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Shutterstock.com

32. Florida

Housing CoL index: 104.1

Price per square foot: $193.24

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,035

Delaware: 19807

31. Delaware

Housing CoL index: 102.4

Price per square foot: $190.08

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,052

Elvert Barnes / Flickr.com

30. South Dakota

Housing CoL index: 101.6

Price per square foot: $188.60

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,060

Kirkikis / Getty Images

georgeclerk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Utah

Housing CoL index: 99.3

Price per square foot: $184.33

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,085

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES / Shutterstock.com

Jimmy Emerson / Flickr.com

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Willard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto

capt_tain Tom / Flickr.com

Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Nebraska

Housing CoL index: 84.7

Price per square foot: $157.22

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,272

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

19. Texas

Housing CoL index: 83.9

Price per square foot: $155.74

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,284

Paul Sableman / Flickr.com

18. Missouri

Housing CoL index: 82.1

Price per square foot: $152.40

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,312

wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. South Carolina

Housing CoL index: 82

Price per square foot: $152.21

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,314

FYI: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

turtix / Shutterstock.com

16. New Mexico

Housing CoL index: 82

Price per square foot: $152.21

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,314

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Arkansas

Housing CoL index: 79.8

Price per square foot: $148.13

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,350

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Michigan

Housing CoL index: 79.6

Price per square foot: $147.76

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,354

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Tennessee

Housing CoL index: 79.4

Price per square foot: $147.39

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,357

Advice: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Wyoming

Housing CoL index: 78.6

Price per square foot: $145.90

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,371

Jason Meredith / Flickr.com

11. Kentucky

Housing CoL index: 78.5

Price per square foot: $145.72

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,373

Artazum / Shutterstock.com

10. West Virginia

Housing CoL index: 78.4

Price per square foot: $145.53

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,374

coophil / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Indiana

Housing CoL index: 77.8

Price per square foot: $144.42

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,385

Ohio

8. Ohio

Housing CoL index: 77

Price per square foot: $142.93

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,399

Also See: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

pics721 / Shutterstock.com

7. Illinois

Housing CoL index: 75.3

Price per square foot: $139.78

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,431

Imagenet / Shutterstock.com

6. Oklahoma

Housing CoL index: 75.2

Price per square foot: $139.59

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,433

rodclementphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Georgia

Housing CoL index: 75.1

Price per square foot: $139.40

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,435

Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com

4. Iowa

Housing CoL index: 74.7

Price per square foot: $138.66

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,442

alexmisu / Shutterstock.com

3. Kansas

Housing CoL index: 72.8

Price per square foot: $135.14

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,480

Roman Korotkov / Shutterstock.com

2. Alabama

Housing CoL index: 69.5

Price per square foot: $129.01

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,550

Louisiana: 70118

1. Mississippi

Housing CoL index: 66.4

Price per square foot: $123.26

No. of square feet for $200,000: 1,623

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To determine how much house $200,000 will buy you in every state, GOBankingRates first sourced the (1) US median listing price per square feet in the United States as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ($185.63). With this figure isolated, GOBankingRates sourced each state's (2) housing cost of living index as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center data for Quarter 3 of 2021. With these two factors, GOBankingRates was able to calculate how much square footage you could afford in each state with $200,000. All data were collected and are up to date as of Dec. 1, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Does $200K Buy You in Every State?