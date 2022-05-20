How Much is Hunter Biden Worth?

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Amidst the New York Times’ admission that Hunter Biden’s laptop, containing emails that confirmed his involvement with Ukrainian gas company Burisma, President Joe Biden’s son is once again making headlines. CelebrityNetWorth.com says that his dealings on the board for the gas company earned him a monthly retainer as high as $50,000.

See: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

Find: The Bidens, Trumps, Obamas and More: The Wealthiest Presidential Families

But how much is the 52-year-old attorney, consultant and lobbyist worth?

CelebrityNetWorth.com reports Hunter Biden’s net worth at $1 million, although he earned as much as $6 million between 2014 and 2016.

Hunter Biden’s Early Career

Born in Delaware on February 4, 1970, Biden is the second son of President Joe Biden. He graduated from Georgetown University and received his Juris Doctor in Law from Yale University. After serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve, he worked at MBNA bank, earning $100,000. When he left the company in 2001 to pursue a career as a lobbyist, he remained on the payroll as a consultant through 2005, earning “millions of dollars,” according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

In 2006, Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchased the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors through an $8.1 million promissory note. Hunter Biden reportedly collected a salary of $1.2 million annually. From 2006 to 2009, Biden also served as the Vice-Chairman of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation. He also co-founded the consulting firm Rosemont Seneca Partners.

How Did Biden Make His Money?

From documents discovered on his laptop, CelebrityNetWorth.com reported Biden earned $833,000 in 2013; $847,000 in 2014 and $2.5 million in 2016. In 2020, he parted with $320,000 of his fortune to cover unpaid federal taxes. In 2019, Biden claimed that he was living on only $4,000 per month as he paid his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle alimony and child support of $37,000 monthly.

In addition to his consulting salary and his business, Biden also earned a $2 million advance from Simon & Schuster for his memoir “Beautiful Things,” which sold only 10,600 copies in its first week, the New York Post reported. In spite of the lackluster sales, Biden told Mad World podcast host Bryony Gordon that he would be writing a sequel detailing his marriage to Melissa Cohen, who helped him break his crack addiction and stay clean, the New York Post said.

Story continues

Biden also may have earned money as a professional artist, selling his paper and canvas paintings through a New York gallery for $75,000 to $500,000 each, NPR.org reported in 2021. The gallery did not report if any of the art has sold. In a briefing reported by NPR.org, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the gallerist would “not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration.” This would help prevent conflicts of interest, or perceived conflicts, surrounding buyers who may try to buy the artwork to gain political favor with the administration.

Discover: How Much Every Living US President Is Worth

Find: Barack Obama Worth – How He Made His Money

What Did He Spend His Millions On?

Leaked emails from Biden’s company show payments for a Ford Raptor, a Porsche as well as a boat loan, along with insurance payments for an Audi, according to the Daily Mail. CelebrityNetWorth.com reporting confirms that Hunter Biden spent money on these vehicles, as well as many others.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much is Hunter Biden Worth?