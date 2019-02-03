How Much Are ICICI Bank Limited (NSE:ICICIBANK) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ICICI Bank Limited (NSE:ICICIBANK).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

ICICI Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Kalpesh Kikani sold ₹59m worth of shares at a price of ₹328 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹355. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 25.5% of Kalpesh Kikani’s stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 177.40k shares worth ₹38m. But they sold 2.54m for ₹833m. All up, insiders sold more shares in ICICI Bank than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹328, on average. It’s not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ICICI Bank Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of ICICI Bank shares over the last three months. In that time, insiders dumped ₹308m worth of shares. On the flip side, Neeraj Tiwari spent ₹1.3m on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership of ICICI Bank

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ICICI Bank insiders own about ₹6.1b worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ICICI Bank Tell Us?