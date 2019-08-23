How Much Of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

IDEAYA Biosciences is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$128m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about IDYA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IDEAYA Biosciences?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 22% of IDEAYA Biosciences. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of IDEAYA Biosciences, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of IDEAYA Biosciences

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.