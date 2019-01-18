How Much Of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of AU$110m, Image Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IMA.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Image Resources?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Image Resources’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Image Resources. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Image Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.