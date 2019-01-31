How Much Are IMF Bentham Limited (ASX:IMF) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in IMF Bentham Limited (ASX:IMF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IMF Bentham

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Executive Director Hugh McLernon for AU$533k worth of shares, at about AU$2.68 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of AU$2.96. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.8% of Hugh McLernon’s holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Hugh McLernon.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like IMF Bentham better if I see some big insider buys.

Does IMF Bentham Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that IMF Bentham insiders own 9.6% of the company, worth about AU$58m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The IMF Bentham Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded IMF Bentham shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at IMF Bentham in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in IMF Bentham, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

