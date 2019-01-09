How Much Are Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Incitec Pivot Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Paul Brasher for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$3.20 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Paul Brasher was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Incitec Pivot insiders own about AU$7.5m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Incitec Pivot Insiders?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Incitec Pivot stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Incitec Pivot, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

