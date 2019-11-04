How Much Of Indiabulls Ventures Limited (NSE:IBVENTUREPP) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Indiabulls Ventures Limited (NSE:IBVENTUREPP) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of ₹59b, Indiabulls Ventures is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about IBVENTUREPP.

See our latest analysis for Indiabulls Ventures

NSEI:IBVENTUREPP Ownership Summary, November 4th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Indiabulls Ventures?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.9% of Indiabulls Ventures. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Indiabulls Ventures, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:IBVENTUREPP Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 7.5% of Indiabulls Ventures shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Indiabulls Ventures

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.