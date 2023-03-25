How much inflation is costing you – and what you should do about it

How much inflation is costing you

Inflation is known as a silent killer because its impact on your wealth is severe, but not immediately obvious.

Yet, as our calculator below will show you, inflation quickly erodes the value of your savings – meaning finding the best-paying account is critical.

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.4 per cent year-on-year in February, an unexpected jump after three consecutive months of decline, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Calculate your losses

The toll on your savings is only being made worse by banks’ failure to pass on interest rate rises.

The average easy access savings rate pays 1.85pc, while the best cash Isa rate on the market right now is 3.2pc, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst. This is despite increases in the Bank Rate from 0.1pc to 4pc since December 2021.

While no bank is offering interest that can match inflation, you can mitigate the scale of the damage by switching to a better savings rate.

To spur you into action, Telegraph Money has devised a calculator that tells you, in pounds and pence, just how inflation is damaging your wealth.

You can put in the value of the deposit and the savings rate, and the calculator will tell you how much interest you can expect to get, the cost of inflation and what the real-terms value of your savings will be after a year.

It will also show you what the cumulative impact of these losses will be for each of the next five years in an extreme case where inflation stays at the same rate it is now.

You can use the calculator to see how much of a difference it would make to switch savings accounts for a better rate.

Someone with £20,000 in the average easy access account will suffer a "real terms" loss of £1,549 a year because of inflation. They would earn £370 in interest and their pot would effectively be worth just £18,451 after a year when adjusted for inflation.

Switching to the top easy access savings rate, which is from Chip and pays 3.4pc, would reduce their annual loss to £1,268 – a difference of £281.

Story continues

They would receive £680 in interest, with their pot worth £18,732 when adjusted for inflation.

Are Isas a smart move?

Isas are another option but the savings are capped to £20,000. You can use our savings tax calculator to work out whether you could save money by switching to an Isa, which is tax-free.

Basic-rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 on their savings before having to pay tax, while higher-rate taxpayers can earn just £500.

Someone with £20,000 in the average easy access Isa would lose £1,571 in a year because of inflation, reducing the value of their savings to £18,429 in real terms.

But if they switched to the top rate on the market – 3.2pc from Cynergy Bank – they would only lose £1,304 because they will be cushioned by higher interest payments. Their pot would be worth £20,640 in a year, with interest of £640.

To get better returns on your savings, you can lock your money into a fixed-rate savings account for at least one year.

At the top rate on the market, from SmartSave at 4.34pc, their savings would be valued at £20,863.