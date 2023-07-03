How much inheritance tax will I pay in 2023 – and how can I reduce or avoid it?

Inheritance tax is deeply unpopular and many see it as unfair - it’s part of the reason why The Telegraph has launched a campaign encouraging the Government to abolish it altogether.

Grieving families paid a record £7.1bn in IHT bills in 2022-23, costing around £150m a week.

However, while the levy is still around, the best you can do is try to avoid it (legally) through effective planning.

So how do you calculate what you have to pay, who exactly qualifies for these protections and how has the system changed?

Should you be looking for a legal loophole or two to avoid this infamous tax, you might want to look into giving money as a gift, passing your assets straight on to another beneficiary such as your children or even investing in long-term shares and assets – all of which are listed on the junior Alternative Investment Market in London.

If you are looking to gift some of your money, be aware that a total of £3,000 can be given away per tax year without it being added to the value of your estate. This is known as your annual exemption.

Any unused annual exemption can be carried forward to the next tax year – but only for one tax year. The tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April the following year.

If you’re unsure how much inheritance tax you’re to pay this year - or are looking for ways to make your bill smaller, try our calculator and read our tips and tricks below.

What is the inheritance tax threshold?

Each individual is taxed at a rate of 40pc on all their assets above a threshold £325,000. This threshold is known as the nil-rate band.

But from April 2017 an added protection known as the “family home allowance”, or “main residence nil-rate band”, began to be phased in. This is now worth £175,000, and applies when you leave your main property to a direct descendant, such as a child, step-child or grandchild.

How do I calculate my inheritance tax bill?

The spousal exemption means married couples and civil partners can effectively pool their allowances to pass on up to £1m to their heirs tax-free.

Estates over £2m lose the relief at £1 for every £2 over the threshold. Your estate will have no “family home allowance” at all if it’s worth over £2.2m.

If you pass away within seven years of making gifts that exceed the usual allowances, there may be IHT to pay. The 40pc rate is tapered depending on how long ago the gift was made, and anything owing will either be taken from the estate or – if there’s not enough to cover it – the person who received the gift may be asked to pay up.

What if I downsize?

People who sell an expensive property will be eligible for an “inheritance tax credit” so can still qualify for the new threshold, as long as most of the estate is left to descendants.

This is known as the downsizing addition. It means you will be no worse off if you move to a lower value home or sell your house altogether to move into care.

