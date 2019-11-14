How Much Of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (NSE:JPASSOCIAT) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Jaiprakash Associates Limited (NSE:JPASSOCIAT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Jaiprakash Associates is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹5.2b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about JPASSOCIAT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jaiprakash Associates?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Jaiprakash Associates already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Jaiprakash Associates, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Jaiprakash Associates is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Jaiprakash Associates

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.