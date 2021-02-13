How Much Is Jimmy Carter Worth?

Kristin Callahan/Ace/REX / Kristin Callahan/Ace/REX/Shutter

Former President Jimmy Carter is worth $10 million. In addition to being president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, Carter also ran a peanut farm in Georgia. His deep involvement in the local community inspired him to pursue public office.

Carter’s Life Before Politics

Carter was born James Earl Carter Jr. in Plains, Georgia, on Oct. 1, 1924. He attended Georgia Southwestern College for one year before transferring to the Georgia Institute of Technology. He then enrolled at the Naval Academy where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1946. During his time at the Academy, Carter met Rosalynn Smith. They were married in 1946; they would go on to have four children.

During his time in the Navy, Carter worked in the nuclear submarine program. When his father died in 1953, he resigned his naval commission and moved back to Georgia. He received many honors for his time in the Navy, receiving the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, China Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Carter’s Ascent From Peanuts to the Presidency

Carter took over the family farms after his father passed away, which included operating Carter’s Warehouse, a seed and farm supply company in Plains. He became a person of prominence in his local community and was inspired to run for Georgia Senate in 1962. After serving as a senator, Carter was elected governor of Georgia and held the position from 1971 to 1975. Carter announced his run for president of the United States in 1974 and won the election in 1976. He served one term and lost reelection to Ronald Reagan.

When Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, he put his peanut farm into a blind trust to avoid a conflict of interest. The business declined during Carter’s presidency and in March of 1981, the peanut farming business was sold for $1.5 million.

Carter’s Dedication to Activism and Philanthropy

In 1982, Carter became a university distinguished professor at Emory University in Atlanta. He also founded the Carter Center, an organization that works to resolve conflict, promote democracy, protect human rights and prevent disease all over the world. Carter is known for his strong dedication to Habitat for Humanity. As a former president, he earns an annual pension of more than $200,000.

Net worth information was sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and is accurate as of Feb. 12, 2021.

