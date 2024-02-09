How much would KC’s most expensive Super Bowl parade cost? Hint: Decorations are $29,000

Attending a Super Bowl victory parade is free. Paying for one can get expensive.

Last year’s Super Bowl victory parade and rally at Union Station, for example, cost local donors and area taxpayers $1.7 million, not counting the $200,000 that the Kansas City Police Department said it incurred in overtime pay and other costs.

About a half million people were there.

Should the Chiefs beat San Francisco on Sunday, this year’s celebration on Wednesday is budgeted to cost $2.28 million, which this time around includes money set aside for police overtime.

Those top-line numbers and the financial details underlying them are laid out on the last page of the funding and service contract that the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission signed this week with Kansas City in exchange for the $975,000 celebration subsidy that, as previously reported, the City Council approved last week.

The document, which The Star obtained through an open records request, is the most detailed public accounting of what it costs to put on Super Bowl celebrations in Kansas City we’ve seen since the Chiefs won their first of what (fingers crossed) could be their third NFL championship in the past five seasons.

In addition to the city’s allocation, Jackson County is kicking in $75,000, which is the same amount as last year. The taxpayer-funded Jackson County Sports Complex Authority allocated $50,000 a year ago, but won’t commit to anything until later this month.

“I believe that’s our intention but won’t be formalized until our meeting on the 20th,” authority executive director Jim Rowland said.

Those are the public dollars. The budget also projects $1.3 million in contributions coming from the Chiefs and other community sponsors, who are not identified. That’s up from $825,000 last year.

How will all the money be spent? Transportation, such as shuttle buses, and equipment rental combine for more than half the budget: $1.45 million.

Police overtime comes in third at $230,000. Then there’s $148,000 for professional fees for event management, private security, medical services “and other professional services needed to conduct event,” and $100,000 for insurance, but the budget notes that number could be higher than the actual cost.

Catering for all those VIPs wearing red: $55,000. Decorations would be $29,000. And on from there are smaller amounts for line items like “hotel needs,” and office supplies.

No matter how the game turns out, the city’s convention and visitors bureau is planning a week-long promotion that’s centered on the Chiefs and it being the week of Valentine’s Day.

“For the Kingdom. From the Heart” is the theme of the advertising campaign underwritten by the city-funded convention and visitors bureau.

“The video and related ads are running on social media, connected TV, and other channels in advance of Sunday games, directing viewers to gameday resources and local business events/activities — both those taking place in the lead-up to the game and throughout the week of Valentine’s Day,” Derek Byrne, director of content strategy at Visit KC, said in an email.