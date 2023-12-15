How much would Kevin’s ‘Home Alone’ grocery list cost at a MS Coast store today?

‘Tis the season to cozy up and watch Christmas movie marathons.

For many, classic Christmas films like “Home Alone” can bring a sense of nostalgia. That nostalgia might not just be because we miss our childhood, but also because we miss the low grocery prices.

It seems that today it is normal to easily spend upwards of $100 on a quick grocery store trip. But a few decades ago, the cost of just about everything was dramatically less.

Viral TikToks on pricing

In “Home Alone,” an abandoned Kevin McCallister goes grocery shopping and buys 10 items for a total price of $19.83. A TikTok user went viral for breaking down the difference in costs between Kevin’s total and the average total for those items today.

The TikTok user, @sellitlikelyons, found that it would cost 3.5 times more to purchase the same items as Kevin at his local Target today.

In the movie, Kevin buys the following items:

Half-gallon of milk

Wrappit! Plastic wrap

Stouffer’s Frozen Turkey Dinner

Snuggle dryer sheets

Wonder Bread

4-pack of Quilted Northern toilet paper

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

Plastic army figurines

Tide liquid laundry detergent

Half-gallon of Tropicana orange juice

Kevin spent a total of $19.83 after using a $1 -off coupon for the orange juice.

How much would it cost to buy these same items at grocery stores South Mississippi? We did the math.

“Home Alone” groceries in Mississippi Coast grocery stores

We compared the prices of Kevin’s grocery haul to prices at four local grocery stores using the regular prices. Member prices and discounts on items at each grocery store may be cheaper than the regular prices listed below.

Rouses:

Half-gallon of Rouses whole milk - $2.59

Rouses Markets plastic wrap, 100 ft. - $1.99

Stouffer’s frozen roast turkey dinner - $3.33

Snuggle dryer sheets, 80 count - $5.49

Wonder bread - $3.19

Best Choice extra soft bathroom tissue – 4 Rolls - $2.79

Kraft deluxe macaroni and cheese - $3.49

Toy soldiers - None available

46 oz. Tide liquid laundry detergent - $8.99

Tropicana orange juice, 52 oz. - $3.50

The total price without the toy, but before state and local taxes is $35.36 . After taxes in Diamondhead, the total is $37.84.

Winn Dixie:

Half-gallon of Good & Gather organic whole milk - $2.52

Home Select plastic wrap – 75 ft. - $1.25

Stouffer’s frozen roast turkey dinner - $3.99

Snuggle dryer sheets, 80 count - $5.49

Wonder Bread - $3.79

4-pack Quilted Northern bathroom tissue mega rolls - $7.99

Kraft deluxe macaroni and cheese - $4.99

Black & Decker 89-piece constructor set - $11.24

128 fl. oz. Tide simply clean & fresh liquid laundry detergent - $9.49

Tropicana orange juice, 52 oz. - $4.79

The total price before state and local taxes is $55.54. After taxes from the Winn Dixie in Long Beach, the total is $59.43.

Target:

Half-gallon of Prairie Farms 2% milk - $3.59

Up & Up plastic wrap – 200 ft. - $1.99

Stouffer’s frozen baked chicken dinner - $3.59

Snuggle dryer sheets - 120 count - $5.19

Bunny bread - $3.99

Up & Up toilet paper - $3.79

Kraft deluxe macaroni and cheese - $3.69

LEGO super hero set, 40 pieces - $4.99

46 fl. oz. Tide liquid laundry detergent - $7.49

Tropicana orange juice, 52 oz. - $4.49

The total price before state and local taxes is $42.80. After taxes, shopping at the D’Iberville store, the total is $45.80.

Walmart:

Half-gallon of Great Value whole milk - $2.32

Great Value plastic wrap – 200 ft - $1.97

Stouffer’s frozen roast turkey dinner - $3.48

Snuggle dryer sheets, 40-count - $1.97

Wonder bread - $2.92

Scott 1000 toilet paper, 4 pack - $4.97

Kraft deluxe macaroni and cheese - $3.43

Toymendous military bucket of figures, tan & green soldiers, 41-piece - $5.44

37 fl. oz. Tide liquid detergent - $5.44

Tropicana orange juice, 52 oz. - $3.94

The total price before state and local taxes is $35.88. After taxes, shopping at the Pascagoula Walmart Supercenter, the total is $38.39.