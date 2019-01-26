How Much Are Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Kirkland Lake Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Non-Executive Chairman Eric Sprott for CA$9.2m worth of shares, at about CA$36.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$38.66). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.3% of Eric Sprott’s holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Kirkland Lake Gold than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$35.49. It’s not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:KL Insider Trading January 26th 19 More

Kirkland Lake Gold Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We’ve seen more insider selling than insider buying at Kirkland Lake Gold recently. We note insiders cashed in US$20m worth of shares. Meanwhile Independent Director Jeffrey Parr bought US$99k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we’d say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Kirkland Lake Gold insiders own 9.7% of the company, worth about CA$788m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kirkland Lake Gold Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Kirkland Lake Gold, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Kirkland Lake Gold makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.