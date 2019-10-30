How Much Are Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (NSE:KOLTEPATIL) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (NSE:KOLTEPATIL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Kolte-Patil Developers

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kolte-Patil Developers

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Independent Non Executive Director Vandana Patil bought ₹6.9m worth of shares at a price of ₹207 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of ₹246 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Kolte-Patil Developers share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Vandana Patil was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Vandana Patil bought 80366 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of ₹207. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:KOLTEPATIL Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

Kolte-Patil Developers is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Kolte-Patil Developers Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kolte-Patil Developers insiders own about ₹14b worth of shares (which is 76% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kolte-Patil Developers Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kolte-Patil Developers shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Kolte-Patil Developers insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kolte-Patil Developers, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.