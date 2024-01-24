Here’s how much a last-minute ticket to Baltimore from KC will cost you before Chiefs game

Chiefs fans traveling to the AFC championship game in Baltimore might be looking to save on transportation. Tickets for Sunday’s game start at $770 on SeatGeek, including fees.

For Sunday’s 2 p.m. Central kickoff, Baltimore meteorologists expect temperatures in the 40s with a chance of rain.

Looking for things to do in Baltimore? You can check out Charm City attractions.

The two teams last met in the 2021 regular season, where the Ravens narrowly beat the Chiefs 36-35.

The Star researched the cheapest options for traveling from Kansas City to Baltimore, arriving on Saturday and leaving on Monday afternoon (prices as of Wednesday morning):

Plane (MCI to BWI)

A round trip with Delta leaving Kansas City at 4 p.m. on Saturday and returning at 10 p.m. on Monday would set you back $577, including fees and carry on bag.

United offers a $593 round trip that leaves Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and returns Monday at 9 p.m. which includes fees and baggage.

Once you land, your trip from the Baltimore airport to M&T Bank Stadium will take you about 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by light rail, according to Google Maps.

Bus to Baltimore from Kansas City

You can buy a round-trip bus ride for less than $300 with Greyhound. The quickest bus trip to Baltimore will take 24 hours, leaving from Kansas City’s Greyhound station at 7 p.m. on Friday and arriving in downtown Baltimore at 9 p.m. On the way back, leave Baltimore at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and you’ll be back in Kansas City on Tuesday just after 10 p.m.

Train to Baltimore from Kansas City

If you prefer riding the rails, an Amtrak round trip would cost you just over $600. Leave Union Station at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and you’ll get to Baltimore just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. For the return trip, board the train at about 2 p.m. on Monday and you’ll return to Kansas City at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can board or leave the train at either Baltimore’s Penn Station in the heart of downtown, or at BWI.

Driving

Google Maps shows the drive from Arrowhead Stadium to M&T Bank Stadium as taking a little over 16 hours, if you drive straight through. The cost of the drive depends on gas prices, miles per gallon of your vehicle, hotel costs for an overnight stop and how many gas station snacks you buy.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas as of Wednesday was nearly $3.10, according to AAA.