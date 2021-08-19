How Much Of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Lazard Growth Acquisition I is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$699m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lazard Growth Acquisition I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lazard Growth Acquisition I?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition I. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lazard Growth Acquisition I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition I. Our data shows that Lazard Ltd is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 2.8% and 2.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Lazard Growth Acquisition I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than US$1.2m worth of shares in the US$699m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Lazard Growth Acquisition I. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 20% of Lazard Growth Acquisition I stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lazard Growth Acquisition I better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lazard Growth Acquisition I , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

